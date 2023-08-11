PKZ vs GNA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Eliminator 2

The second Eliminator match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Pakhtoon Zalmi (PKZ) squaring off against Geneva (GNA) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Friday, August 11.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKZ vs GNA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pakhtoon Zalmi have won five of their last ten matches. Geneva, on the other hand, have won seven of their last ten matches of the season. Pakhtoon Zalmi will give it their all to win the match, but Geneva are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKZ vs GNA Match Details

The second Eliminator match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 11 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 2:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKZ vs GNA, Eliminator 2

Date and Time: August 11, 2023, 2:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Wettingen and Zurich Crickets CC, where a total of 190 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

PKZ vs GNA Form Guide

PKZ - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

GNA - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

PKZ vs GNA Probable Playing XI

PKZ Playing XI

No injury updates

I Hussain (wk), Arif Sangar, Nasibullah Azizi, Abdullah Hamdard, Moaz Butt, Rony Hasan, Said Reza, Hamad Khan, Moeid Butt (C), Bashir Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali

GNA Playing XI

No injury updates

D Chandok, N Ahmadzai, R Mohammadi, Bilal Muhammad, Afif Khattak, A Shah, J Jabarkhil, M I H (wk), Keramatullah Tarakhel, Anser Mehmood (c), Z Abdullrahimzi

PKZ vs GNA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Idrees

M Idrees is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Hussain is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Sangar

A Sangar and N Ahmadzai are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Mehmood played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Jabarkhil

J Jabarkhil and B Muhammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Butt is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Khattak

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Khattak and B Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Abdullrahimzi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKZ vs GNA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sangar

A Sangar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 957 points in the last nine matches.

M Idrees

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Idrees the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 619 points in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKZ vs GNA, Eliminator 2

A Sangar

M Idrees

I Hussain

J Jabarkhil

A Khattak

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Geneva Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Geneva Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Hussain, M Idrees

Batters: A Sangar, N Ahmzadzai, A Mehmood

All-rounders: M Butt, B Muhammad, J Jabarkhil

Bowlers: B Ahmed, Z Abdullrahimzi, A Khattak

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Geneva Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Hussain, M Idrees

Batters: A Sangar, N Ahmzadzai, N Azizi

All-rounders: B Muhammad, J Jabarkhil

Bowlers: B Ahmed, Z Abdullrahimzi, A Khattak, R Krishnamurthy