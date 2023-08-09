PKZ vs POCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 47

The 47th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Pakhtoon Zalmi (PKZ) squaring off against Power CC (POCC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Wednesday, August 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKZ vs POCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pakhtoon Zalmi have won three of their last eight matches. Power CC, on the other hand, have three victories in seven appearances.

Pakhtoon Zalmi will give it their all to win the match, but Power CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKZ vs POCC Match Details

The 47th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 9 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 2:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKZ vs POCC, Match 47

Date and Time: 9th August 2023, 2:15 PM IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between WTG and GNA, where a total of 209 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PKZ vs POCC Form Guide

PKZ - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

POCC - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

PKZ vs POCC Probable Playing XI

PKZ Playing XI

No injury updates

I Hussain (wk), Arif Sangar, Nasibullah Azizi, Abdullah Hamdard, Moaz Butt, Rony Hasan, Said Reza, Hamad Khan, Moeid Butt (C), Bashir Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali

POCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Asad Mahmood (c), Faraz Virk, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Baljinder Singh-1 (wk), Osama Mahmood, Asadullah Sayed, Aminullah Rahimi, Abdullah Rana, Farid Ahmad, Fazelamin Rasekh, Bakhtiar Tarakhel

PKZ vs POCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Safi

A Safi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Butt is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Sangar

A Sangar and I Hussain are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Mahmood played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

O Mahmood

S Safi and O Mahmood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Butt is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

B Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Ahmad and B Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Krishnamurthy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKZ vs POCC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sangar

A Sangar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 626 points in the last seven matches.

S Safi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Safi as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 310 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKZ vs POCC, Match 47

A Sangar

I Hussain

O Mahmood

S Safi

A Mahmood

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Power CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Power CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Safi

Batters: A Sangar (c), I Hussain, A Hamdard, A Mahmood, F Virk

All-rounders: M Butt, O Mahmood (vc), S Safi

Bowlers: B Ahmed, F Ahmad

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Power CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Safi

Batters: A Sangar (c), I Hussain, A Hamdard, A Mahmood, F Virk

All-rounders: O Mahmood, S Safi (vc)

Bowlers: B Ahmed, F Ahmad, R Krishnamurthy