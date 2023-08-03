PKZ vs WICC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 19

The 19th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Pakhtoon Zalmi (PKZ) squaring off against Winterthur CC (WICC) at the Stadion Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKZ vs WICC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pakhtoon Zalmi have won two of their last three matches. Winterthur CC, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches of the season.

Pakhtoon Zalmi are thus expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKZ vs WICC Match Details

The 19th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 3 at the Stadion Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 6:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKZ vs WICC, Match 19

Date and Time: August 3 2023, 6:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadion Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Wettingen & Winterthur CC (WICC vs WTG), where a total of 310 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

PKZ vs WICC Form Guide

PKZ - Won two of their three matches

WICC - Won one of their three matches

PKZ vs WICC Probable Playing XI

PKZ Playing XI

No injury updates

I Hussain (c), Umair Ahmad, Arif Sangar, Asad Saeed, Abdullah Hamdard, Arshad Butt (wk), Said Reza, Moeid Butt, Hamad Khan, N Pardez, Bashir Ahmed

WICC Playing XI

No injury updates

Pio De Silva, Randy Du Plessis, Amal Fonseka, Harsha Deshan (c), Thanansayan Kanagasabapathy, Chamith Karannagodage, Sreekanth Sasidharan, Jagdeep Tiwana, Thuvarahan Karunakaran (wk), Elyas Mahmudi, Gull Safi

PKZ vs WICC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Karunakaran

T Karunakaran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Webb is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Sangar

I Hussain and A Sangar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Hamdard played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Karannagodage

G Cupido and C Karannagodage are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Butt is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Sasidharan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Khan and S Sasidharan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Qoraishi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKZ vs WICC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sangar

A Sangar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 201 points in the last two matches.

G Cupido

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick G Cupido as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He earned 86 points in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PKZ vs WICC, Match 19

G Cupido

A Sangar

I Hussain

S Sasidharan

A Fonseka

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Winterthur CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Winterthur CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Karunakaran

Batters: A Hamdard, A Sangar, I Hussain, A Fonseka

All-rounders: C Karannagodage, G Cupido, H Shinwari, M Butt

Bowlers: S Sasidharan, H Khan

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Winterthur CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Webb

Batters: A Hamdard, A Sangar, I Hussain, A Fonseka, R Du Plessis

All-rounders: C Karannagodage, G Cupido, M Butt

Bowlers: S Sasidharan, H Khan