PLBH vs ASP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, 3rd Place Playoff

The 3rd Place Playoff match of the ABCA T10 Splash will see the Pic Liberta Black Hawks (PLBH) squaring off against All Saints Pythons (ASP) at the Antigua Recreation Ground in Antigua on Saturday, January 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PLBH vs ASP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

All Saints Pythons lost their semi-final match against the Pigotts Crushers by 16 runs. The Pic Liberta Black Hawks, on the other hand, lost their semi-final match against Empire Nation by 22 runs.

All Saints Pythons will give it their all to win the match, but the Pic Liberta Black Hawks are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PLBH vs ASP Match Details

The 3rd Place Playoff match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 21 at the Antigua Recreation Ground in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PLBH vs ASP, 3rd Place Playoff

Date and Time: 21st January 2023, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Antigua Recreation Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between the Pigotts Crushers and All Saints Pythons, where a total of 154 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PLBH vs ASP Form Guide

PLBH - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

ASP - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

PLBH vs ASP Probable Playing XI

PLBH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kadeem Phillip, Joshua Thomas (wk), Amahl Nathaniel, Javier Spencer, Avier Christian, Michael Greaves, Ephraim Pollard, Elvis Weaver Jr, Tarek Charles, Brent Joseph, Malique Walsh.

ASP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Michael Dover (c & wk), Edwin Jackson, Demetri Lucas, Michael Marcellin, Jaylen Francis, Andra Samuel, Conroy Semple, Akeem Blackman, T Ron Payne, Justin Robinson, Malone Joseph.

PLBH vs ASP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Dover

M Dover is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Thomas is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Marcellin

A Nathaniel and M Marcellin are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Christian has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Lucas

K Phillip and D Lucas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Joseph is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Pollard

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Pollard and C Semple. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Spencer is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PLBH vs ASP match captain and vice-captain choices

D Lucas

D Lucas will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Lucas has earned 205 points in the last five matches.

K Phillip

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Phillip as he will bat in the lower-middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 271 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for PLBH vs ASP, 3rd Place Playoff

D Lucas

K Phillip

A Nathaniel

M Marcellin

M Dover

Pic Liberta Black Hawks vs All Saints Pythons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pic Liberta Black Hawks vs All Saints Pythons Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Dover, J Thomas.

Batters: A Nathaniel, M Marcellin, A Christian, T Payne.

All-rounders: D Lucas, K Phillip.

Bowlers: C Semple, E Pollard, J Spencer.

Pic Liberta Black Hawks vs All Saints Pythons Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Dover, J Thomas.

Batters: A Nathaniel, M Marcellin, A Christian, A Blackman.

All-rounders: D Lucas, K Phillip.

Bowlers: C Semple, E Pollard, J Spencer.

Poll : 0 votes