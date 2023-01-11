PLBH vs POL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 15

Pic Liberta Blackhawks (PLBH) will take on the Police (POL) in the 15th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday, January 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CHU vs PLBH vs POL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Pic Liberta Blackhawks looked impressive in their only game so far, defeating the Bolans Blasters by 67 runs. Both their batters and bowlers have looked excellent and are expected to do so in the upcoming games. Javier Spencer and Rahkeem Cornwall will again be the ones to watch out for.

Meanwhile, Police have won one and lost one of their three games, with one ending in a tie. They will look to get back on track after a poor showing in their previous games.

PLBH vs POL Match Details

The 15th game of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 12 at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's at 12 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PLBH vs POL, Match 15

Date and Time: January 12, 2023; 12:00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

PLBH vs POL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is usually more helpful for batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat well, the openers will look to take advantage of the powerplay. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. Anything between 70-90 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 1

Matches won by the team bowling first: 5

Average first-inning score: 63

Average second-inning score: 63

PLBH vs POL Probable Playing XIs

PLBH

No injury update

Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Avier Christian, Amahl Nathaniel, Kadeem Phillip, Joshua Thomas (wk), Ephraim Pollard, Javier Spencer, Michael Greaves, Tarek Charles, Brent Joseph, Wilden Cornwall Jr

POL

No injury update

Jeron Jones, Malique Gerald, Derek Mourillon (c & wk), Shavon Moore, Vincent Shadrach Jr, Lynton Africa, Damon Valentine, James Cornelius, Orandel Boston, Lashorne Barnarde, Nevile Nichols

PLBH vs POL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Derek Mourillon (72 runs in 2 matches, Average: 36.00)

He is an attacking batter and has scored 72 runs at an average of 36.00 in two games. He's expected to play well in this game in a bid to continue his form.

Top Batter Pick

Shavon Moore (36 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches, Average: 18.00)

Moore has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the competition. He has scored 36 runs at an average of 18.00 while taking two wickets in as many games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rahkeem Cornwall (22 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match, E.R: 12.00)

He's a fabulous all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your PLBH vs POL Dream11 fantasy team. Cornwall is coming off a 22-run innings with a strike rate of 366.67 and one wicket against the Bolans Blasters.

Top Bowler Pick

Ephraim Pollard (2 wickets in 1 match, E.R: 2.50)

Pollard is a genuine wicket-taker, having taken two wickets at an economy rate of 2.50 in his previous game. Considering his form, he should be a top pick for your PLBH vs POL Dream11 prediction team.

PLBH vs POL match captain and vice-captain choices

Lynton Africa

He should be your fantasy captain for this game, considering his all-round skill-set. Africa has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in two games. He is a handy batter who bats down the order.

Kadeem Phillip

Kadeem is a quality all-rounder who can fetch some valuable fantasy points. He scored 17 runs off five balls at a strike rate of 340.00 in the previous game and his part-time spin bowling ability made him the perfect choice for today's game.

Five Must-Picks for PLBH vs POL, Match 15

Ephraim Pollard

Javier Spencer

Michael Greaves

Shavon Moore

Vincent Shadrach

PLBH vs POL Match Expert Tips

Rahkeem Cornwall has been outstanding for his team over the last two years, making early breakthroughs. He's one of his team's top bowlers, with a proven track record of picking up wickets when needed. That makes him a multiplier pick for this game.

PLBH vs POL Dream11 Prediction, 15th match, Head-to-head Team

PLBH vs POL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: D Mourillon

Batters: A Nathaniel, A Christian, S Moore

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, K Phillip, L Barnarde, L Africa

Bowlers: J Spencer, E Pollard, V Shadrach Jr

PLBH vs POL Dream11 Prediction, 15th match, Grand League Team

PLBH vs POL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: D Mourillon, J Thomas

Batters: J Jones, A Christian, S Moore

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, K Phillip, L Africa

Bowlers: J Spencer, E Pollard, V Shadrach Jr

