PLBH vs POL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 15

Pic Liberta Blackhawks (PLBH) will take on the Police (POL) in the 15th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday, January 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CHU vs PLBH vs POL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Pic Liberta Blackhawks looked impressive in their only game so far, defeating the Bolans Blasters by 67 runs. Both their batters and bowlers have looked excellent and are expected to do so in the upcoming games. Javier Spencer and Rahkeem Cornwall will again be the ones to watch out for.
Meanwhile, Police have won one and lost one of their three games, with one ending in a tie. They will look to get back on track after a poor showing in their previous games.
PLBH vs POL Match Details
The 15th game of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 12 at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's at 12 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: PLBH vs POL, Match 15
Date and Time: January 12, 2023; 12:00 am IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
PLBH vs POL Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is usually more helpful for batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat well, the openers will look to take advantage of the powerplay. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. Anything between 70-90 runs could be a par score.
Last 5 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by the team batting first: 1
Matches won by the team bowling first: 5
Average first-inning score: 63
Average second-inning score: 63
PLBH vs POL Probable Playing XIs
PLBH
No injury update
Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Avier Christian, Amahl Nathaniel, Kadeem Phillip, Joshua Thomas (wk), Ephraim Pollard, Javier Spencer, Michael Greaves, Tarek Charles, Brent Joseph, Wilden Cornwall Jr
POL
No injury update
Jeron Jones, Malique Gerald, Derek Mourillon (c & wk), Shavon Moore, Vincent Shadrach Jr, Lynton Africa, Damon Valentine, James Cornelius, Orandel Boston, Lashorne Barnarde, Nevile Nichols
PLBH vs POL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Derek Mourillon (72 runs in 2 matches, Average: 36.00)
He is an attacking batter and has scored 72 runs at an average of 36.00 in two games. He's expected to play well in this game in a bid to continue his form.
Top Batter Pick
Shavon Moore (36 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches, Average: 18.00)
Moore has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the competition. He has scored 36 runs at an average of 18.00 while taking two wickets in as many games.
Top All-rounder Pick
Rahkeem Cornwall (22 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match, E.R: 12.00)
He's a fabulous all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your PLBH vs POL Dream11 fantasy team. Cornwall is coming off a 22-run innings with a strike rate of 366.67 and one wicket against the Bolans Blasters.
Top Bowler Pick
Ephraim Pollard (2 wickets in 1 match, E.R: 2.50)
Pollard is a genuine wicket-taker, having taken two wickets at an economy rate of 2.50 in his previous game. Considering his form, he should be a top pick for your PLBH vs POL Dream11 prediction team.
PLBH vs POL match captain and vice-captain choices
Lynton Africa
He should be your fantasy captain for this game, considering his all-round skill-set. Africa has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in two games. He is a handy batter who bats down the order.
Kadeem Phillip
Kadeem is a quality all-rounder who can fetch some valuable fantasy points. He scored 17 runs off five balls at a strike rate of 340.00 in the previous game and his part-time spin bowling ability made him the perfect choice for today's game.
Five Must-Picks for PLBH vs POL, Match 15
Ephraim Pollard
Javier Spencer
Michael Greaves
Shavon Moore
Vincent Shadrach
PLBH vs POL Match Expert Tips
Rahkeem Cornwall has been outstanding for his team over the last two years, making early breakthroughs. He's one of his team's top bowlers, with a proven track record of picking up wickets when needed. That makes him a multiplier pick for this game.
PLBH vs POL Dream11 Prediction, 15th match, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: D Mourillon
Batters: A Nathaniel, A Christian, S Moore
All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, K Phillip, L Barnarde, L Africa
Bowlers: J Spencer, E Pollard, V Shadrach Jr
PLBH vs POL Dream11 Prediction, 15th match, Grand League Team
Wicketkeeper: D Mourillon, J Thomas
Batters: J Jones, A Christian, S Moore
All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, K Phillip, L Africa
Bowlers: J Spencer, E Pollard, V Shadrach Jr
