PLBH vs RSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 26

Pic Liberta Blackhawks (PLBH) will square off against the Rising Sun Spartans (RSS) in the 26th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday, January 16. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the PLBH vs RSS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Pic Liberta Blackhawks started their campaign strongly, winning two of their first three games. Javier Spencer and Kadeem Phillip have shown excellent form and have been well-supported. With a win on Monday, they will hope to keep their top spot in the points table.

Rising Sun Spartans, on the other hand, are having a good tournament, having won two and lost one of their four games, with one ending in a tie. Owen Graham batted brilliantly for them, but their bowlers have struggled to produce consistent performances.

PLBH vs RSS Match Details

The 26th game of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 16 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 03:00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PLBH vs RSS, Match 26

Date and Time: January 16, 2023; 03:00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

PLBH vs RSS Pitch Report

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is usually more helpful to batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat well, the openers will look to take advantage of the powerplay. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 92

Average second-inning score: 69

PLBH vs RSS Probable Playing XIs

PLBH

No injury update

Kadeem Phillip (c), Joshua Thomas (wk), Amahl Nathaniel, Javier Spencer, Avier Christian, Michael Greaves, Ephraim Pollard, Tarek Charles, Brent Joseph, Malique Walsh, Elvis Weaver Jr

RSS

No injury update

Kerry Mentore (c&wk), Shane Burton, Richie Thomas, Shaquan Hewlett, Malinga Bruney, Michael Harilall, Tassilo Allen, Owen Graham, Jahiem Norde, Dillon Willis, Omaley Heyliger

PLBH vs RSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kerry Mentore (79 runs in three matches, Average: 26.33)

He looked decent with the bat in his previous outing, scoring 57 off 29 balls, with the help of seven boundaries and three sixes. Given his ability, he could be a good addition to your fantasy side.

Top Batter Pick

Tassilo Allen (7 runs & 3 wickets in three matches)

He bowled last against the BOB and looked in good form, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 6.66. This makes Allen a must-have in your PLBH vs RSS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Owen Graham (97 runs & one wicket in three matches)

Graham has been in superb form with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 97 runs while taking one wicket in three games, making him a multiplier pick for the PLBH vs RSS Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ephraim Pollard (Three wickets in two matches)

He has been in great form with the ball in the competition so far, having picked up three wickets in two games at an economy rate of 3.50. He could be a multiplier pick for today's outing.

PLBH vs RSS match captain and vice-captain choices

Shane Burton

He has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 48 runs at an average of 24.00, while also proving effective with the ball. He could be an excellent choice for captaincy of your fantasy team.

Joshua Thomas

Joshua has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 60 runs at an average of 30.00 in two games, making him an absolute must-have in your PLBH vs RSS Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for PLBH vs RSS Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Omalley Heyliger Two wickets in 2 games Javier Spencer Three wickets in 2 games Michael Harilall Two wickets in 3 games Kadeem Phillip 23 runs & 1 wicket in 2 games Michael Greaves One wicket in 2 games

PLBH vs RSS match expert tips 26th match

Owen Graham is a talented all-rounder who can win games for his team on his own. He has extensive experience playing in various T10 leagues. He has scalped one wicket and amassed 97 runs in three games and will be eager to put up a strong showing in today's game, making him a popular choice for your Dream11 team.

PLBH vs RSS Dream11 Prediction, 26th match, Head-to-Head Team

PLBH vs RSS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: K Mentore (vc)

Batters: T Allen, A Nathaniel, A Christian

All-rounders: S Burton, O Graham (c), R Thomas, K Phillip

Bowlers: M Harilall, Javier Spencer, E Pollard

PLBH vs RSS Dream11 Prediction, 26th match, Grand Team

PLBH vs RSS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: K Mentore, J Thomas-I

Batters: T Allen (vc), A Nathaniel, A Christian

All-rounders: O Graham, R Thomas (c), K Phillip

Bowlers: M Harilall, Javier Spencer, E Pollard

