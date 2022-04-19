PLE vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria 2022, Matches 7 & 8

VTU-MU Pleven (PLE) will take on the Indo-Bulgarian (INB) in back-to-back ECS Bulgaria 2022 matches at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Tuesday.

VTU-MU Pleven haven't had the best of starts to their ECS Bulgaria 2022 campaign. They lost their first two games against BSCU – MU Plovdiv. Meanwhile, 2021 champions Indo-Bulgarian will start their journey today.

PLE vs INB Probable Playing 11 today

VTU-MU Pleven: Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil (wk), Akshay Harikumar (c), Tarun Yadav, Jishnu Sivakumar, Apoorv Mishra, Zaigham Butt, Mohammad Arham, Shariyar Mohammed, Amal Thomas, Zain Mustafa.

Indo-Bulgarian: Chris Lakov, Prakash Mishra (c), Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Adrian Dunbar, Suraj Negi, Shafquat Khan (wk), Nikolay Nankov, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Nirdosh Sharma.

Match Details

PLE vs INB, Matches 7 and 8, ECS Bulgaria 2022

Date & Time: April 19th 2022, 3:30 & 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia has been a good one to bat on, with teams having racked up big totals consistently at the venue. More of the same can be expected for Tuesday's double-header.

Today’s PLE vs INB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nithin Sunil, who has scored 22 runs in the ECS Bulgaria 2022 so far, is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Chris Lakov can make vital contributions with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 501 runs and claimed 11 wickets in his ECS career.

All-rounder

Mukul Kadyan has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 59 runs at a strike rate of 151.28 in the ECS Bulgaria 2022. He can also make an impact with the ball.

Bowler

Gagandeep Singh has picked up 20 scalps in his ECS career and is expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in PLE vs INB Dream11 Prediction Team

Chris Lakov (INB)

Mukul Kadyan (PLE)

Prakash Mishra (INB)

Nikolay Nankov (INB)

Akshay Harikumar (PLE)

PLE vs INB Dream11 Prediction (ECS Bulgaria 2022)

Dream11 Team for VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo-Bulgarian - ECS Bulgaria 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nithin Sunil, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Chris Lakov, Tarun Yadav, Akshay Harikumar, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Mukul Kadyan, Nikolay Nankov, Gagandeep Singh, Mohammad Arham.

Captain: Chris Lakov. Vice-captain: Mukul Kadyan.

Dream11 Team for VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo-Bulgarian - ECS Bulgaria 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nithin Sunil, Prakash Mishra, Chris Lakov, Tarun Yadav, Akshay Harikumar, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Mukul Kadyan, Suraj Negi, Nikolay Nankov, Gagandeep Singh, Amal Thomas.

Captain: Nick Johns-Wickberg. Vice-captain: Akshay Harikumar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar