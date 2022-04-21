PLE vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of this week's European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Bulgaria 2022 will see VTU-MU Pleven (PLE) taking on Indo-Bulgarian CC (INB) at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Thursday.

VTU-MU Pleven didn't have the best of starts to their ECS campaign, losing both their games earlier in the week. They will look to return to ways, with the likes of Kadyan and Harikumar being key to their fortunes. However, they face a strong Indo-Bulgarian side who are filled with explosive firepower and experience. Led by Prakash Mishra, the Indo-Bulgarian will start as the clear favorites in what promises to be a cracking game in Sofia.

PLE vs INB Probable Playing 11 Today

PLE XI

Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil (wk), Akshay Harikumar (c), Tarun Yadav, Jishnu Sivakumar, Apoorv Mishra, Zaigham Butt, Mohammad Arham, Shariyar Mohammed, Amal Thomas and Zain Mustafa.

INB XI

Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (c), Sidhant Kulkarni, Shafkat Khan (wk), Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Suraj Negi and Nirdosh Sharma.

Match Details

PLE vs INB, European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 21st April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch in Sofia is a good one to bat despite there being a hint of inconsistent bounce. While there is some movement available for the pacers, they will look to take the pace off and stick to the defensive lines to get the most out of the surface. There isn't much turn available for the spinners, who will need to be spot on with their lines and lengths. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.

Today’s PLE vs INB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nithin Sunil: Nithin Sunil didn't have the best outing against BSCU - MU Plovdiv, scoring just 16 and six in the two games. He is a decent batter who can bat deep into the innings and clear the boundary at will. With Sunil due for a big knock, he is the one to watch out for today.

Batter

Bakhtiar Tahiri: Bakhtiar Tahiri has been a mainstay in the Bulgarian cricket scene with his contributions with both the bat and ball being noteworthy. While his bowling has served his side well, Tahiri's real value lies on the batting front, making him a good addition to your PLE vs INB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chris Webster: Chris Webster is a household name in the Indo-Bulgarian side, often churning out useful contributions with the bat and ball. He has a lot of experience under his belt and given the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your PLE vs INB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mohammad Arham: Mohammad Arham gave a good account of himself in the previous game, conceding less than a run-a-ball in his two overs. Although he hasn't picked up many wickets in his two ECS T10 Bulgaria games this season, his ability to vary pace and nail yorkers makes him a handy pick.

Top 3 best players to pick in PLE vs INB Dream11 prediction team

Chris Webster (INB)

Chris Lakov (INB)

Mukul Kadyan (PLE)

Important stats for PLE vs INB Dream11 prediction team

Bakhtiar Tahiri - 48 runs and 8 wickets in last five T10 matches

Mukdul Kadyan - 59 runs in 2 ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 matches, Average: 59.00

Mohammad Arham - 0/9 in 2 overs vs BSCU-MU Plovdiv in the previous game

PLE vs INB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Bulgaria 2022)

PLE vs INB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Sunil, B Tahiri, P Mishra, C Lakov, J Sivakumar, A Mishra, M Kadyan, C Webster, G Singh, A Thomas and M Arham.

Captain: B Tahiri. Vice-captain: M Kadyan.

PLE vs INB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sunil, B Tahiri, P Mishra, C Lakov, J Sivakumar, A Harikumar, M Kadyan, C Webster, G Singh, Z Mustafa and M Arham.

Captain: P Mishra. Vice-captain: M Kadyan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar