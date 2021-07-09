PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 9, 2021

VTU-MU Pleven will take on BSCU-MU Plovdiv at Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia in the 19th and 20th matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria on Friday.

VTU-MU Pleven have been unlucky so far with five defeats and just one win in the tournament. They lack in-form players and have been inconsistent, making it tough for them to make a comeback. The team now has nothing to lose and will aim to spoil other teams’ parties.

Meanwhile, BSCU-MU Plovdiv are also having a bad tournament with just one win so far in six matches. They would love to add two important victories in order to bag a better spot in the playoffs.

Squads to choose from

VTU-MU Pleven

Jishnu Sivakumar, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Aadithya Nair, Aamir Shah, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Mayank Singh, Rabeeh Ur Rahman, Raheen Zaman, Akshay Harikumar, Amal Thomas, Mukul Kadyan, Ruhail Masood, Nithin Sunil, Tarun Yadav

BSCU - MU Plovdiv

Ali Hussain, Alwain Paul, Nabeen Javed, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Esah Altaf, Faizan Rehman, Haamid Hussain, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Adithya Patnam, Ali Lucman, Jalal Asif, Junaid Farooq, Sulaiman Ali, Aamir Nakhuda, Saim Hussain

Probable Playing XIs

VTU-MU Pleven

Aamir Shah, Nithin Sunil, Amal Thomas, Apoory Mishra, Aswad Khan(c), Jishnu Sivakumar, Mayank Singh, Mukul Kadyan, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Tarun Yadav(wk), Akshay Harikumar

BSCU - MU Plovdiv

Aamir Nakhuda, Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Haamid Hussain, Junaid Farooq, Nabeel Javed, Muhammad Uzair, Saim Hussain(c)(wk), Sulaiman Ali, Faizan Rehman, Zain Abidi

Match Details

Matches: VTU-MU Pleven vs BSCU - MU Plovdiv, Matches 19 and 20

Date and Time (IST): 9th July, 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch report

A few teams cracked the code and batted exceptionally well on this dry wicket, where 130 should be the par score. Teams batting first have a good winning record on this green turf. Medium pacers can find some momentum in the latter stages of the game.

With a good weather forecast on the cards, we will be up for a cracking contest between two struggling sides.

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PLE vs PLO)

PLE vs PLO Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Hussain, Tarun Yadav, Jishnu Sivakumar, Mukul Kadyan, Ali Hussain, Sulaiman Ali, Aswad Khan, Akshay Harikumar, Mayank Singh, Muhammad Uzair, Haamid Hussain

Captain: Sulaiman Ali Vice-captain: Akshay Harikumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Hussain, Tarun Yadav, Zain Abidi, Mukul Kadyan, Ali Hussain, Apoory Mishra, Aswad Khan, Akshay Harikumar, Faizan Rehman, Muhammad Uzair, Haamid Hussain

Captain: Tarun Yadav Vice-captain: Apoory Mishra

