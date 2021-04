PLG vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Match - April 16th, 2021

Pak Lions Ghedi will face Brescia CC in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Friday.

With just one point in their kitty, the Pak Lions Ghedi are fifth in the ECS T10 Brescia standings. They have thus far played four matches, losing three of them, while one was abandoned.

Brescia CC, on the other hand, are currently atop the ECS T10 Brescia points table with eight points. They have won three of their five matches, with the other two fixtures washed out.

Squads to choose from

Pak Lions Ghedi

Rohit Rajan Unnithan, Mudassar Riaz, Sheraz Khan, Bebin Zacharia, Dilawar Hussain, Sukhwinder Singh-II, John Joseph, Tojo Thomas, Fakhar Imran, Haseeb Abdul, Tabassum Riaz, Rizwan Uz Zaman, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Nadeem Faisal, Shueb Khan, Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Hamza Zia, Ehtasham Safdar

Brescia CC

Naseer Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Yasir Nawaz, Ranjah Hassan Hammad, Babar Hussain, Qulb Sajjad, Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan, Muhammad Atta Ullah, Anwar Attieq, Imran Naveed, Shadnan khan, Ammad Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Basharat Ali, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Malik Mushtaq, Iqbal Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Ali Raza Islam, Syed Zain Haider, Aliraza Qaisar

Probable Playing XIs

Pak Lions Ghedi

Tojo Thomas, Rizwan Uz Zaman, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Nadeem FaisalShueb Khan, Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Hamza Zia, Ehtasham Safdar, Riaz, Sheraz Khan, Bebin Zacharia

Brescia CC

Yasir Nawaz, Ranjah Hassan Hammad, Babar Hussain, Qulb Sajjad, Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan, Muhammad Atta Ullah, Anwar Attieq, Imran Navee, Aliraza Qaisar, Imad Khan

Match Details

Match: Pak Lions Ghedi vs Brescia CC, Match 15, ECS T10, Brescia

Date and Time: 16th April 4:30 pm IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground assists both the batsmen and the bowlers. With the wicket set to remain the same throughout the match, teams will mostly prefer bowling first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PLG vs BRE)

Pak Lions Ghedi vs Brescia CC Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Brescia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Nawaz, Rohit Rajan Unnithan, Qulb Sajjad, Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Ali Raza Islam, Faisal Shah, Fakhar Imran, Nadeem Faisal

Captain: Muhammad Amir Jafri. Vice-captain: Imad Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Nawaz, Tojo Thomas, Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Tayyab Fayaz, Faisal Shah, Fakhar Imran, Malik Mushtaq

Captain: Faisal Shah. Vice-captain: Imad Khan