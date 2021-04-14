PLG vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Brescia Match - April 15th, 2021

Pak Lions Ghedi will take on Cividate in the ECS T10 Brescia on Thursday.

Pak Lions Ghedi have had a disastrous ECS T10 Brescia campaign so far. They are winless in their last five games and have been dominated by their opponents in the competition. Pak Lions Ghedi were hammered by Jinnah Brescia in their last two matches.

Cividate haven’t made a strong impression in the ECS T10 Brescia either. They have won and lost once in their last two outings. Cividate will head into the fixture on the back of a five-wicket loss over Janjua Brescia.

Squads to choose from:

Pak Lions Ghedi

Sheraz Khan, Nadeem Faisal, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan (WK), Rizwan Zaman, Haseeb Abdul (C), Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, John Joseph, Ehtasham Safdar, Sukhwinder Singh, Bebin Zacharia, Hamza Zia and Dilawar Hussain.

Cividate

Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh, Rashid Umar, Ali Sikandar, Usman Talib, Bilal Ahmed, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Ramzan Shabbir

Predicted Playing XIs

Pak Lions Ghedi

Haseeb Abdul (C) Nadeem Faisal, Fakhar Imran, Sheraz Khan, Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Fayyaz, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan (WK), Rizwan Zaman, Hamza Zia.

Cividate

Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid (wk), Arslan Sabir, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Bilal Ahmad, Waleed Sikandar, Abdul Rehman, Ramzan Shabbir, Kuljinder Singh (c), Rashid Umar

Match Details

Match: Pak Lions Ghedi vs Cividate, ECS T10 Brescia

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Date and Time: 15th April, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PLG vs CIV)

PLG vs CIV Dream11 Tips - PLG vs CIV

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Javaid, M Riaz, T Thomas, R u Zaman, S Singh, B Ahmad, D Shikoh, K Singh, U Javaid, M Arslan, F Imran

Captain: D Shikoh. Vice-captain: M Arslan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Javaid, R R Unnithan, T Thomas, R u Zaman, S Singh, B Ahmad, D Shikoh, K Singh, U Javaid, M Arslan, F Imran

Captain: F Javaid. Vice-captain: K Singh