PLG vs JIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 8

Pak Lions Ghedi (PLG) will take on Jinnah Brescia (JIB) in the eighth match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia on Tuesday, July 5.

Jinnah Brescia got off to a promising start in the tournament, defeating Cividate by eight wickets. Faheem Nazir's quickfire innings of 40 runs off 24 deliveries kept the team in the game while chasing an 84-run target.

They will look to carry forward their winning momentum in the next few games.

Pak Lions Ghedi, on the other hand, did not have a satisfying start, losing to Cividate by 44 runs. They will look to improve their batting in the upcoming game.

PLG vs JIB Probable Playing 11 Today

PLG XI

Hammad Ranjha (c), Jawad Mohammad, Mudassar Riaz, Asad Imran, Riaz Mudassar (wk), Waqar Ashraf, Hamza Khan, Hassan Naveed, Fakhar Imran, Rizwan uz Zaman, Tabassum Riaz

JIB XI

Nisar Ahmed (wk), Sharukh Nawaz, Rizwan Mohy Uddin, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Hasan Ali, Ghulam Farid, Sadat Ali, Hassan Ahmad (c), Mubashar Hussain, Faisal Shabbir

Match Details

PLG vs JIB, ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: July 5, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses.

Today's PLG vs JIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mudassar Riaz: He has been a reliable and best batter for his side, scoring 57 runs at an average of 28.50, making him an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper's position.

Batters

Asad Imran: Asad Imran is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the middle order. He has amassed 61 runs at an excellent average of 61 in three games, making him a good pick for your fantasy side.

He has proven to be an effective left-arm spin bowler as well, taking three wickets while being economical.

All-rounders

Hassan Naveed: He has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and ball. While he has yet to perform with the bat, he has taken two wickets at an average of 4.50 in two games. making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Bowlers

Fakhar Imran: Fakhar Imran will lead the bowling attack for PLG in the upcoming match. He has taken four wickets at an outstanding average of 9.00 in two games.

Top 3 best players to pick in PLG vs JIB Dream11 prediction team

Faisal Shabbir (JIB): 75 points

Muhammad Imran (HUN): 54 points

Hammad Ranjha (PLG): 28 points

Important stats for PLG vs JIB Dream11 Prediction Team

Ghulam Farid: 8 runs and two wickets in two games.

Shahrukh Nawaz: 40 runs in two games.

Asad Imran: 61 runs and three wickets in two games.

PLG vs JIB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia 2022)

PLG vs JIB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Riaz Mudassar, Nisar Ahmed, Sharukh Nawaz, Asad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Ghulam Farid, Hassan Naveed, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Imran, Tabassum Riaz, Faisal Shabbir

Captain: Hassan Naveed Vice-captain: Fakhar Imran

PLG vs JIB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Riaz Mudassar, Nisar Ahmed, Sharukh Nawaz, Asad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Ghulam Farid, Hassan Naveed, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Imran, Tabassum Riaz, Faisal Shabbir

Captain: Riaz Mudassar Vice-captain: Asad Imran.

