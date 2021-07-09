PLO vs BAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 10th, 2021

BSCU - MU Plovdiv will face the Barbarians in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Saturday.

BSCU - MU Plovdiv finished third in the table with seven points, winning three out of their eight games. The Barbarians, on the other hand, finished fourth with five points, with two victories from eight matches.

The upcoming encounter is a must-win affair for both teams as they face the threat of elimination. With the stakes higher than ever for both teams in the tournament, chances are we'll see them play to their full potential.

On that note, here are three players you can choose as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the upcoming Eliminator of ECS T10 Bulgaria.

Barbarians all-rounder Mohammad Fayaz is the team's leading run-scorer in the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria, with 103 runs from eight games. He has also scalped three wickets for his team with an economy of 8.35.

His all-around ability to perform with both bat and ball makes him an excellent pick in your Dream11 team. The onus will again be on Fayaz to deliver in the encounter against BSCU-MU Plovdiv.

#2 Saim Hussain

Saim Hussain, the left-handed opening batsman, has been in excellent form this season. He is the highest run-getter for BSCU-MU Plovdiv and also the second-highest run-getter of the tournament. Saim has scored 194 runs in six innings with an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 190.19.

His undefeated 67-run knock against the Barbarians remains his best performance of the tournament so far. In one of his team's recent games against the Indo-Bulgarian CC, he scored a quick-fire 43 off 19 deliveries. He played at a strike rate of 226.3 and his knock was laced with five fours and two sixes.

#1 Sulaiman Ali

BSCU-MU Plovdiv’s Sulaiman Ali is having a brilliant all-around run in this edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. He is the team's second-highest run-getter and also the third-highest run-getter in the tournament with 146 runs from seven games. The right-handed batsman has averaged nearly 30, with a strike rate of 148.98.

Ali is also the team's second-highest wicket-taker with six scalps. He was instrumental in his team’s last win over VTU-MU Pleven. In that game, he scored an unbeaten 43 off 32 balls and took two crucial wickets to take his team over the finishing line.

