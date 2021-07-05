PLO vs BAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 5th, 2021

BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Barbarians will lock horns in Matches 3 and 4 of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. The matches will be played at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia.

BSCU-MU Plovdiv (formerly known as MU Dons) won the previous edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria league. They defeated the Indo Bulgarian CC in the summit clash. The Barbarians, on the other hand, finished bottom of the points table last time around with just one win from eight matches. They will look to finish higher in the ongoing edition of the ECS T10.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ECS T10 Bulgaria fixture between BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Barbarians.

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021: 3 Potential Dream11 Captains for PLO vs BAR

#3 Mohammad Fayaz (Barbarians)

Mohammad Fayaz is a new addition to the Barbarians squad. He performed exceptionally well for the Indian Tuskers last season and is a key player for the side.

The onus will be on the experienced Fayaz to deliver with both bat and ball. Given the high expectations from him, one can surely select him as a multiplier option for this ECS T10 clash.

#2 Sulaiman Ali (BSCU MU Plovdiv)

Sulaiman Ali (Image Courtesy: ECN)

BSCU MU Plovdiv batsman Sulaiman Ali was a key player for the side last season. He amassed 300 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 241.93. Sulaiman scored two half-centuries last season, with a top score of an unbeaten 98.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian star was awarded the Player of the Match award in the final of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020. Sulaiman will look to continue his excellent form in the ongoing edition of the league as well.

#1 Saim Hussain (BSCU MU Plovdiv)

Saim Hussain (Image courtesy: ECN)

Saim Hussain was the club's highest run-getter last season, with 376 runs to his name. He finished the season with two half-centuries and an unbeaten century under his belt. Hussain averaged 53.71 from 10 matches and had a strike rate of over 200.

Hussan is a key player with the bat and a prolific hitter of the cricket ball. Both of these traits should make him a strong contender to lead your Dream11 team.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra