PLO vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 54

The 54th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see the MU Plovdiv (PLO) squaring off against Indo Bulgarian (INB) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Thursday, June 1.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PLO vs INB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The MU Plovdiv have won five of their last eleven matches. Indo Bulgarian, on the other hand, have also won five of their last eleven matches. MU Plovdiv will give it their all to win the match, but the Indo Bulgarian are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PLO vs INB Match Details

The 54th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on June 1 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PLO vs INB, Match 54

Date and Time: June 1, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Indo Bulgarian and BSCU Sofia Spartans, where a total of 78 runs were scored at a loss of five wickets in six overs.

PLO vs INB Form Guide

PLO - Won 5 of their last 11 matches

INB - Won 5 of their last 11 matches

PLO vs INB Probable Playing XI

PLO Playing XI

No injury updates

Tajammal Moshin, Ishak Elec, Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Ali Turkmen ©, Mecit Ozturk, Ismet Turkmen, Murad Ozbek, Ilyas Ataullah, Mohammad Isa, Muhammed Turkmen, Zohaib Iqbal

INB Playing XI

No injury updates

Mike Jones, Rohit Singh, Prakash Mishra ©, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Shafquat Khan (wk), Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Rakesh Yadav, Nikolay Nankov, Arjun Dhiman, Roman Lalotra

PLO vs INB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Dunbar

A Dunbar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Makhdoomi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Tahiri

Z Asif and B Tahiri are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Sufyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Jones

P Mishra and M Jones are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Uzair is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

F Rehman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Dambal and F Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Yasir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PLO vs INB match captain and vice-captain choices

B Tahiri

B Tahiri will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 468 points in the last seven matches.

M Jones

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Jones the captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He gained 425 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PLO vs INB, Match 54

M Jones

P Mishra

B Tahiri

M Sufyan

Z Asif

MU Plovdiv vs Indo Bulgarian Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MU Plovdiv vs Indo Bulgarian Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Dunbar, R Makhdoomi

Batters: B Tahiri, Z Asif, M Sufyan

All-rounders: P Mishra, M Jones, R Dhiman, M Uzair

Bowlers: R Dambal, F Rehman

MU Plovdiv vs Indo Bulgarian Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Dunbar

Batters: B Tahiri, Z Asif, M Sufyan, S Hussain

All-rounders: P Mishra, M Jones, R Dhiman, G Singh

Bowlers: R Dambal, F Rehman

