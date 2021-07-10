PLO vs MUS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS Bulgaria Match – July 8th, 2021

BSCU – MU Plovdiv will take on Academic – MU Sofia in the second Qualifier of the ECS Bulgaria T10.

BSCU-MU Plovdiv finished third in the group stages with three wins and four losses to their name. PLO finished seven points behind Indo-Bulgarian CC at the top and five points behind Academic – MU Sofia in second. PLO were up against Barbarians in the Eliminator and managed to tie the match. They ended up emerging as the winners in Golden Ball and now must beat Academic – MU Sofia in the second qualifier.

Academic – MU Sofia finished second in the table with 12 points to their name. MUS ended up losing against Indo-Bulgarian CC by 25 runs and will now have another chance of qualifying for the final. They must beat PLO in the second qualifier.

Squads to choose from:

BSCU – MU Plovdiv

Sulaiman Ali, Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Saim Hussain (C & WK), Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Esah Altaf, Haamid Hussain, Junaid Farooq, Parth Acharya, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Ali Lucman, Nabeel Javed, Muhammad Uzair, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif and Faizan Rehman.

Academic – MU Sofia

Ahsan Raja, Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Bipin Gattapur, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Firas Hussain, Gathsara Seekkuge, Hassan Arslan, Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva, Kevin D'Souza, Kevin George, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeel Hussein, Nikhil Oliveira, Omar Rasool

Predicted Playing 11

BSCU – MU Plovdiv

Saim Hussain (C & WK), Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif.

Academic – MU Sofia

Omar Rasool (wk), Firas Hussain, Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva (c), Kevin D'Souza, Albin Jacob, Ahsan Raja, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Muhammad Tayub, Delrick Vinu

Match Details

Match: BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs Academic – MU Sofia, Qualifier 2

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Date and Time: 10th July, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch here is not like most T10 pitches. Teams have struggled to score freely in the first few matches and bowlers have enjoyed bowling on this surface. That trend is likely to continue here.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

PLO vs MUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hussain, A Nicson, K D’Souza, A Hussain, S Ali, A Rasool, F Hussain, D V Varghese, H Yusuf, A Jacob, P Acharya

Captain: S Ali, Vice-Captain: A Rasool

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hussain, A Nicson, K D’Souza, A Hussain, S Ali, A Rasool, J Farooq, D V Varghese, H Yusuf, A Jacob, P Acharya

Captain: D V Varghese, Vice-Captain: H Yusuf

