PLO vs MUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 6th, 2021

BSCU - MU Plovdiv will take on the Academic - MU Sofia in Match No. 5 and 6 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia, on Tuesday.

The BSCU – MU Plovdiv are placed second in the table with one win and three points. The Academic – MU Sofia, on the other hand, lost both their opening games and are positioned at the bottom of the table in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 clash

#3 Ali Hussain

BSCU-MU Plovdiv pacer Ali Hussain picked up two wickets in the only game his side has played so far in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. Bowling against the Barbarians, he had figures of 2/13 from two overs. Hussain was also economical with the ball.

#2 Kevin D'Souza

Kevin D'Souza (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Kevin D’Souza is the second-highest run-scorer after Day 1 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. Playing for the Academic – MU Sofia, the right-hander has scored 75 runs from two innings at an average of 75 and a mammoth strike rate of 258.62. He smashed an unbeaten 64 off just 23 deliveries in the opening game against the Indo-Bulgarian Cricket Club.

D’Souza's innings was dotted with six fours and five sixes, and he played at a strike rate of 278.3. Although he was eventually unable to take his side home, the knock certainly showed his explosive nature with the bat.

#1 Saim Hussain

Saim Hussain (Image courtesy: ECN)

BSCU – MU Plovdiv skipper Saim Hussain slammed an unbeaten 21-ball 67 against the Barbarians, guiding his side to a massive 10-wicket win. He smashed four fours and seven sixes at a whopping strike rate of 319.

The left-handed opener had a great run in the previous edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria as well. He amassed 376 runs from 10 games, including an unbeaten century (102*). Averaging 53.71 with a strike rate of 204.34, Hussain also scored a couple of fifties last year.

