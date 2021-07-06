PLO vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Matches 05 & 06 - July 06, 2021

BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Academic-MU Sofia will be up against each other in back-to-back ECS T10 Bulgaria matches at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Tuesday.

While BSCU-MU Plovdiv will head into the match high on confidence after winning their opening game of the season convincingly by 10 wickets, their last game against the Barbarians was abandoned due to rain. The defending champions are currently placed in second spot in the points table, having won one out of their two ECS T10 Bulgaria matches. BSCU-MU Plovdiv will be looking forward to continuing their unbeaten run in Tuesday's double-header as well.

Academic-MU Sofia, on the other hand, will be extremely disappointed with the way they started their ECS T10 Bulgaria campaign. They lost their first two matches on the opening day against Indo-Bulgarian CC and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Their batting department needs to step up and take some responsibility if they want to go deep in the tournament.

With both sides hoping to pick up valuable points from Tuesday's double-header and gain some momentum in the early stages of the tournament, we can expect two thrilling ECS T10 Bulgaria contests at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Squads to choose from

BSCU-MU Plovdiv

Sulaiman Ali, Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Saim Hussain (C & WK), Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Esah Altaf, Haamid Hussain, Junaid Farooq, Parth Acharya, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Ali Lucman, Nabeel Javed, Muhammad Uzair, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif and Faizan Rehman.

Academic-MU Sofia

Bradleey Constantine, Nikhil Oliveira, Bipin Gattapur, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Ishan De Silva (C), Kevin D'Souza, Huzaif Yousuf, Omar Rasool (WK), Kevin George, Ashbel Nicson, Gathsara Seekkuge, Ahsan Raja, Ali Rasool, Firas Hussain, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeel Hussein and Hassan Arslan.

Probable Playing XIs

BSCU-MU Plovdiv

Saim Hussain (C & WK), Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif.

Academic-MU Sofia

Ishan De Silva (C), Firas Hussain, Omar Rasool (WK), Kevin D'Souza, Ashbel Nicson, Ali Rasool, Ahsan Raja, Huzaif Yousuf, Albin Jacob, Kevin George, Delrick Vinu.

Match Details

Matches: BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Academic-MU Sofia, 5th & 6th matches, ECS T10 Bulgaria

Date & Time: 6th July 2021, 11:30 AM & 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy greatly favored the batsmen on the opening day of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the batsmen will get the full value for their shots on this track. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to survive on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries on offer. However, the pacers are expected to procure some movement early on with the new ball in hand. Chasing must be a preferred option at the venue as the last two out of the three completed matches were won by the chasing teams.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PLO vs MUS)

PLO vs MUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Bulgaria

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omar Rasool, Saim Hussain, Ishan De Silva, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D'Souza, Ali Hussain, Sulaiman Ali, Ali Rasool, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yousuf, Muhammad Uzair.

Captain: Sulaiman Ali. Vice-captain: Saim Hussain.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Omar Rasool, Saim Hussain, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D'Souza, Ali Hussain, Sulaiman Ali, Firas Hussain, Ali Rasool, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Parth Acharya.

Captain: Saim Hussain. Vice-captain: Kevin D'Souza.

Edited by Samya Majumdar