PLO vs PLE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria 2022, Eliminator

BSCU – MU Plovdiv will take on VTU-MU Pleven in the eliminator of the ECS Bulgaria 2022 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Saturday.

BSCU – MU Plovdiv won three of their eight matches in the group stage and finished third in the standings with a net run rate of +0.750. They defeated the Black Smiths by 34 runs in their most recent match.

Meanwhile, VTU – MU Pleven finished in the fourth position with just a single win from eight matches. They have six points to their name and they also defeated the Black Smiths by seven runs in their most recent encounter.

PLO vs PLE Probable Playing 11 Today

PLO XI

Roohaan Makhdoomi, Kiran Dasan, Sulaiman Ali, Ahsan Khan, Parth Acharya, Faizan Rehman, Karthik Sreekumar, Rahul Sarda, Mohammad Sufyan, Muhammad Arsalan Khan, Zain Abidi

PLE XI

Saim Hussain, Tarun Yadav, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Mukul Kadyan, Akshay Harikumar, Ali Mohammed, Mohammad Arham, Unni Manohar, Zain Mustafa, Jishnu Sivakumar, Shariyar Mohammed

Match Details

PLO vs PLE, ECS Bulgaria 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: April 23, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance here.

Today’s PLO vs PLE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Hussain is a fabulous choice for the wicket-keeper slot who will be expected to chip in with big knocks. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 152 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 144.76. Hussain could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your PLO vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy side.

Batters

M Sufyan is a decent choice for your Fantasy Side. He has scored 49 runs but needs to improve his strike rate, which is below 100.

All-rounders

A Khan is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 26 runs and has also picked up two wickets.

M Kadyan is a brilliant all-rounder who can take the game away from the opposition. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team and has scored 76 runs so far.

Bowlers

K Sreekumar is the leading wicket-taker in the competition and has been bowling at a different wavelength compared to anyone else. He has scalped eight wickets in four matches at an average of 7.62.

Top 5 best players to pick in PLO vs PLE Dream11 prediction team

S Hussain (PLO) – 292 points

K Sreekumar (PLO) – 282 points

A Khan (PLO) – 129 points

M Kadyan (PLE) – 122 points

Z Abidi (PLO) – 114 points

Important stats for PLO vs PLE Dream11 prediction team

S Hussain: 152 runs

K Sreekumar: 8 wickets

A Khan: 26 runs and 2 wickets

M Kadyan: 76 runs

Z Abidi: 2 wickets

PLO vs PLE Dream11 Prediction Today

PLO vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hussain, Z Abidi, M Sufyan, T Yadav, A Khan, M Kadyan, A Harikumar, S Ali, K Sreekumar, M Uzair, M Arham

Captain: S Hussain Vice-Captain: K Sreekumar

PLO vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hussain, Z Abidi, M Sufyan, S Mohammed, A Khan, M Kadyan, A Harikumar, S Ali, K Sreekumar, P Acharya, M Arham

Captain: M Kadyan Vice-Captain: A Khan

