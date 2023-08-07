PLP vs NJSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 12

The Philadelphians (PLP) will take on the New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers (NJSC) in the 12th match of the Minor League Cricket at the Mercer County Park No 4 in New Jersey on Monday, August 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PLP vs NJSC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both teams have already played a match in the tournament and have managed to win it. They will look to maintain their winning momentum when they take on each other in this game.

PLP vs NJSC Match Details

The 12th match of the Minor League Cricket will be played on August 7 at Mercer County Park No 4 in New Jersey. The match will commence at 8.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PLP vs NJSC, Match 12, Minor League Cricket

Date and Time: August 7, 2023, Monday; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Mercer County Park No 4, New Jersey

PLP vs NJSC Probable Playing XIs

PLP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PLP Probable Playing XI

Rajdeep Darbar(WK), Ryan Scott-I, Jonathan Foo (c), Gauranshu Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Raj Nannan, Chiranshu Bhatia, Anirudh Immanuel, Abdul Jabbar, Deveshwari Prashad, and Aditya Sharma-II.

NJSC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NJSC Probable Playing XI

Pranav Rao(WK), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Xavier Marshall, Shawn Findlay, Syed Abdullah, Junaid Nadir, Saad Zafar(C), Noman Iftikhar, Sunny Patel, Mohammad Yasir, and Karima Gore.

PLP vs NJSC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - R Darbar

R Darbar is a top-order batter and if he gets going he can give a good amount of points pretty early in the match. Therefore, Darbar will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - Ryan Scott-I

Ryan Scott played a good knock in the first match. He is in good batting form and that makes him a prime choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder - Junaid Nadir Mahsood

Junaid Nadir Mahsood was pretty good with the ball in the last match. Mashood could also be useful with the bat if the situation arises. So, Mashood will be a good choice from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler - Karima Gore

Kairma Gore looked in good form in the last match with the ball. He gave 76 bowling points and that makes him a pretty crucial man for this game too.

PLP vs NJSC match captain and vice-captain choices

Junaid Nadir Mahsood

Junaid Mashood showed the ability to pick up wickets at different phases of the match in the previous game. He is also pretty handy with the bat, which makes Junaid Mashood a great candidate for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Liam Plunkett

The former English all-rounder failed to fire in the last match. But Liam Plunkett can be a very useful player in his day. He has the ability to change the complexion of a game with both the bat and the ball and that makes him a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

R Darba

Ryan Scott-II

Liam Plunkett

Junaid Nadir Mahsood

Karima Gore

PLP vs NJSC Match Expert Tips

It will be a sporting wicket, keeping players of all trades interested in the game throughout the match. So, all-rounders will be the most valuable picks for the match.

PLP vs NJSC Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: R Darbar

Batters: Jonathan Foo, C Hemraj, Ryan Scott-II

All-rounders: Liam Plunkett, S Patel, S Zafar, R Nannan, Junaid Nadir Mahsood

Bowlers: Karima Gore, A Jabbar

PLP vs NJSC Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: R Darbar

Batters: Jonathan Foo, C Hemraj, Ryan Scott-II

All-rounders: Liam Plunkett, S Patel, S Zafar, R Nannan, Junaid Nadir Mahsood

Bowlers: Karima Gore, A Jabbar