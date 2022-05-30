PLZ vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 3

Plzen Guardians CC will take on Prague CC in the second match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Monday.

This will be the first match of the campaign for Plzen Guardians CC. They have a number of experienced individuals in the squad, including the likes of Yashwanth Salian, Dijo Vincent, and Milan Varsadiya, who will be looking to make an impression.

Meanwhile, this will be Prague CC’s second match of the day. They will square off against Bohemian CC in an earlier fixture. Sudesh Wickramsekara, Arun Ashokan, Jahangir Ahmad, and Keyur Mehta are the leading figures in their team.

PLZ vs PCC Probable Playing 11 Today

PLZ XI

Roshan Singh-I, Guru Singh, Sadoon Farrukh, Yashwantha Salian, Ashwin Sampath, Sarvesh Dhage, Prabhu Balakrishnan, Jyotish Kana, Jatin Kumar-II, Narendar Padmanaban, Saleem Khan

PCC XI

Hilal Ahmad, Jahangir Wani, Prakash Sadasivan, Surya Rengarajan, Eldho Salim, Kushal Mendon, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Smit Patel-I, Thilak Kumar, Davidson Ramani

Match Details

PLZ vs ALZ, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 30th May, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have the edge for most of the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths. Both sides would like to bat first here.

Today’s PLZ vs PCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Ahmed is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is an excellent striker of the ball and has scored 67 runs in the last five matches. He’s also a wonderful glovesman.

Batters

J Ahmad Wani can rack up quick runs and his approach against opposition bowling is explosive in nature. He has scored 14 runs and has taken a wicket in his last five games.

All-rounders

S Wickramasekara is a fantastic all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has amassed 136 runs and has also taken a wicket in his last five matches.

A Ashokan is a player you must have as captain in your PLZ vs PCC Dream11 Fantasy Side. He can contribute on both fronts and has scored 159 runs and also taken two wickets in his last five games.

Bowlers

A Hassan Sittar picked up seven wickets in the last edition of this competition. He has taken a wicket in his last five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in PLZ vs PCC Dream11 prediction team

A Ashokan (PCC)

S Wickramasekara (PCC)

J Ahmad Wani (PCC)

K Patel (PLZ)

J Kana (PLZ)

Important stats for PLZ vs PCC Dream11 prediction team

A Ashokan: 159 runs and 2 wickets in last 5 matches

S Wickramasekara: 136 runs and 1 wicket in last 5 matches

J Ahmad Wani: 14 runs and 1 wicket in last 5 matches

H Ahmad: 67 runs in last 5 matches

PLZ vs PCC Dream11 Prediction Today

PLZ vs PCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, R Singh, J Ahmad Wani, K Patel, P Sadasivan, S Wickramasekara, A Ashokan, J Kana, A Hassan Sittar, K Paduvilan, S Patel

Captain: A Ashokan, Vice-Captain: S Wickramasekara

PLZ vs PCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, R Singh, J Ahmad Wani, K Patel, G Singh, P Sadasivan, S Wickramasekara, A Ashokan, A Hassan Sittar, K Paduvilan, S Patel

Captain: J Ahmad Wani, Vice-Captain: K Patel

