PLZ vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 20

The Plzen Guardians (PLZ) will take on the Prague CC (PCC) in the 20th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Friday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Prague CC have had a fantastic season thus far and are the team to beat. They have already qualified for the playoffs, and this game will let them put their bench players on the match.

As they haven't lost in their last four games, they are expected to utterly annihilate the Plzen Guardians, given their poor form at the moment. Since the Plzen Guardians are already out of the playoff picture, they will look to finish their journey on a positive note.

PLZ vs PCC Probable Playing XI

PLZ XI

Datta Shetti, Guru Singh, Jatin Kumar (c), Sadoon Farrukh, Keyur Patel, Nirmal Kumar, Narendar Padmanaban, Roshan Singh (wk), Eldho Salim, Kishor Paduvilan, Kapil Kumar.

PCC XI

Naeem Lala, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Prakash Sadasivan, Sameera Maduranga, Naveen Padmaraju, Hilal Ahmad, Sudita Udugalage, Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, Prayag Ravi (wk), Jahangir Ahmad

Match Details

PLZ vs PCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 03rd June 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground has a well-balanced surface. The pacers, on the other hand, have had some success with the new ball. Both teams would like to bat first in this game.

Story continues below ad

Today's PLZ vs PCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rajh Gnanatheeswaran: He has struggled so far, scoring only 50 runs in six innings of the competition, but has been decent behind the stumps as well. He is expected to play a key role in this match.

Batters

Guru Singh: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the ball and the bat for the Plzen Guardians. He has scored 77 runs at an average of 24.66 and picked up four wickets in four games this season.

That makes him a must-have in your PLZ vs PCC Dream11 fantasy team. He is also the highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament.

All-rounders

Sudesh Wickramasekara: He's been phenomenal with his all-round performances so far this tournament, scoring 234 runs at an excellent average of 46.80 and taking five wickets. He is currently leading the most runs chart.

Bowlers

Sameera Maduranga: Maduranga has done well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking five wickets at an average of 15.20, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

Story continues below ad

3 best players to pick in PLZ vs PCC Dream11 prediction team

Kapil Kumar (PLZ): 87 points.

Naveen Padmaraju (PCC): 124 points.

Narendar Padmanaban (PLZ): 70 points.

Key stats for PLZ vs PCC Dream11 prediction team

Naeem Lala - 204 runs in four games; batting average: 102.00.

Arun Ashokan – 118 runs and five wickets in six games; bowling average: 11.60.

Datta Shetti - Five wickets in four games; bowling average: 14.40.

PLZ vs PCC Dream11 Prediction (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

PLZ vs PCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, K Patel, Ahmad Wani, G. Singh, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Naeem Lala, Datta Shetti, Sameera Maduranga, Kapil Kumar, Nirmit Kumar

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara Vice-captain: Naeem Lala

PLZ vs PCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, K Patel, Ahmad Wani, G. Singh, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Naeem Lala, Datta Shetti, Sameera Maduranga, Kapil Kumar, Nirmit Kumar

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara Vice-captain: Arun Ashokan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far