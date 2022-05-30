PLZ vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022 Match 6

The Plzen Guardians will take on United in match number six of the ECS Czech Republic T10 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Tuesday.

Both teams played two matches each on the first day of the tournament. The Plzen Guardians lost to Prague CC in their first game before beating United comprehensively. On the other hand, United have lost both their games so far. Both Bohemian and Plzen Guardians are the ones that beat them by big margins.

PLZ vs UCC Probable Playing 11 today

Plzen Guardians: Yashwantha Salian, Milan Varsadiya, Jatin Kumar (c), Nirmal Kumar, Eldho Salim, Dijo Vincent (wk), Kapil Kumar, Phanni Mantada, Saran Ravichandran, Saleem Khan, Shahzaib Ali

United: Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh (c & wk), Ayush Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar, Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Mustafa Nawab, Zahid Iqbal, Amandeep Bindra, Arpan Shukla

Match Details

Match: PLZ vs UCC

Date & Time: May 31st 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is usually a very good one to bat on and teams have racked up big totals. We could be in store for another high-scoring encounter.

Today’s PLZ vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dijo Vincent is quite safe behind the stumps and he can be pretty handy with the bat too.

Batters

Pramod Bagauly has the ability to contribute effectively with both bat and ball. He has scored only 12 runs in two games but he has bowled with an economy of 4.50.

All-rounders

Jatin Kumar is a hard-hitting batter who can score big. He has accumulated 44 runs in two innings at a strike-rate of 129.41.

Bowlers

Arpan Shukla has bowled well and has returned with one wicket while conceding runs at an economy rate of 6.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in PLZ vs UCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Piyushsingh Baghel (UCC): 62 points

Jatin Kumar (PLZ): 61 points

Yashwantha Salian (PLZ): 61 points

Mustafa Nawab (UCC): 53 points

Pramod Bagauly (UCC): 38 points

Important stats for PLZ vs UCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Jatin Kumar: 44 runs

Saleem Khan: 2 wickets

Piyushsingh Baghel: 34 runs

Arpan Shukla: 1 wicket

PLZ vs UCC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Plzen Guardians vs United - ECS Czech Republic T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dijo Vincent, Yashwantha Salian, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Amit Pangarkar, Jatin Kumar, Saran Ravichandran, Phanni Mantada, Mustafa Nawab, Saleem Khan, Arpan Shukla

Captain: Jatin Kumar Vice-captain: Pramod Bagauly

Dream11 Team for Plzen Guardians vs United - ECS Czech Republic T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dijo Vincent, Ghanshyam Kumar, Yashwantha Salian, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Jatin Kumar, Saran Ravichandran, Mustafa Nawab, Kapil Kumar, Saleem Khan, Arpan Shukla

Captain: Mustafa Nawab Vice-captain: Yashwantha Salian

