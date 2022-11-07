PMC vs BAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 1

The first game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Pak Montcada Royals (PMC) square off against Bangladesh Kings (BAK) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Sunday (November 7). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PMC vs BAK Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament after a successful domestic season. The Royals have a lot of experienced players, while the Kings have a lot of young and promising players.

The Kings will look to win the game, but the Royals are a better team and should prevail.

PMC vs BAK Match Details

The first game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 7 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 1:00 pm. The live score andcommentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PMC vs BAK, Match 1

Date and Time: November 7, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will look to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling game.

PMC vs BAK Form Guide

PMC - Will be playing their first game

BAK - Will be playing their first game

PMC vs BAK Probable Playing XIs

PMC

No injury update

R Zaman (wk), Muhammad Armghan Khan, Arif Majeed, Nisar Ahmed, Mohsin Ali, Ameer Abdullah, Hamza Saleem (c), M Mughal, Raja Adeel, Aamir Shahzad, Asim Javeed Raja

BAK

No injury update

Jubed Miah (c), Shubhdeep Deb, MD Said Uzzaman, Omar Ali, Sofiqul Islam, Moyez Uddin, Md Abu Sayed, Faysal Monsur (wk), Ahmed Jubayer, Fahad Ali, Mohammed Hossain

PMC vs BAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Zaman

R Zaman is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well in this game. J Shafi is another good pick.

Batters

M Armghan

M Armghan and A Majeed are the two best batter picks. J Miah played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Abdullah

A Abdullah and Q Ali are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Saleem is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Raja

The top bowler picks are A Raja and M Uddin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Abu is another good pick.

PMC vs BAK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Abdullah

Abdullah bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He's expected to play a crucial knock here.

H Saleem

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Saleem the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams too.

Five Must-Picks for PMC vs BAK, Match 1

H Saleem

A Abdullah

M Armghan

J Miah

Q Ali

Pak Montcada Royals vs Bangladesh Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pak Montcada Royals vs Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Zaman

Batters: A Majeed, J Miah, M Armghan

All-rounders: A Abdullah, Q Ali, H Saleem

Bowlers: A Raja, M Uddin, A Shahzad, M Abu

Pak Montcada Royals vs Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Zaman

Batters: A Jubayer, J Miah, M Armghan

All-rounders: A Abdullah, Q Ali, H Saleem, M Said

Bowlers: A Raja, M Uddin, M Abu

