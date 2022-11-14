PMC vs BSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 27

The 27th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Pak Montcada Royals (PMC) squaring off against Badalona Shaheen (BSH) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday, November 14.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PMC vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Pak Montcada Royals have won three of their last six matches and will be eager to make a comeback in the tournament. Badalona Shaheen, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches.

The Pak Montcada Royals will give it their all to win the match but Badalona Shaheen is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PMC vs BSH Match Details

The 27th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 14 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PMC vs BSH, Match 27

Date and Time: November 14, 2022, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Badalona Shaheen and Falco, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

PMC vs BSH Form Guide

PMC - Won 3 of their last 6 games

BSH - Won 2 of their last 4 games

PMC vs BSH Probable Playing XI

PMC Playing XI

No injury updates.

R Zaman (wk), Muhammad Armghan Khan, Arif Majeed, Nisar Ahmed, Mohsin Ali, Ameer Abdullah, Hamza Saleem ©, M Mughal, Raja Adeel, Aamir Shahzad, Asim Javeed Raja.

BSH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Babar Khan (wk), Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan ©, Sajawal Khan, Khizar Ali, Naeem Hussain, Adeel Abbas, Farrukh Sohail, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Jahangir Hassan.

PMC vs BSH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Shafi

K Shafi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Babar Khan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Bilawal Khan

N Hussain and Bilawal Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Aitzaz played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Saleem Dar

H Saleem Dar and A Abdullah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Armghan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Malik Sami Ur Rehman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Uneeb and M Ur Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Asghar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PMC vs BSH match captain and vice-captain choices

H Saleem Dar

H Saleem Dar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

K Shafi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Shafi as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for PMC vs BSH, Match 27

H Saleem Dar

F Sohail

A Abdullah

K Shafi

Malik Mati Ur Rehman

Pak Montcada Royals vs Badalona Shaheen Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pak Montcada Royals vs Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Shafi, Babar Khan.

Batters: Bilawal Khan, N Hussain, H Aitzaz.

All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, A Abdullah, M Armghan.

Bowlers: Malik Sami Ur Rehman, M Uneeb, J Asghar.

Pak Montcada Royals vs Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Shafi.

Batters: Bilawal Khan, N Hussain, H Aitzaz.

All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, A Abdullah, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, F Sohail.

Bowlers: Malik Sami Ur Rehman, M Uneeb, J Asghar.

Poll : 0 votes