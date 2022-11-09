PMC vs HIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 9 & 10

The ninth and 10th matches of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Pak Montcada Royals (PMC) squaring off against the Hira Sabadell (HIS) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PMC vs HIS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Pak Montcada Royals have lost both of their last two matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. Hira Sabadell, too, have lost both of their opening matches.

The Pak Montcada Royals will give it their all to win the match, but the Pak Montcada Royals are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PMC vs HIS Match Details

The ninth and 10th matches of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 9 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm and 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PMC vs HIS, Match 9 & 10

Date and Time: November 09, 2022, 1.00 pm and 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Pak I Care and the Men in Blue CC, where 320 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets in just 17 overs.

PMC vs HIS Form Guide

PMC - L L

HIS - L L

PMC vs HIS Probable Playing XI

PMC Playing XI

No injury updates.

MD Umar Waqas (c), Muhammad Armghan Khan, Kashif Shafi (wk), Hamayun Shafi, Mohsin Ali, Jehanzaib Asghar, Ghulam Sabar, Ameer Khan, Junaid Ali, Muhammad Naeem, and Hamza Nisar.

HIS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ikram UI Haq (c), Abid Ali, Bakhtiar Khalid (wk), Shanawar Shahzad, Qaiser Nabeel, Muhammad Amir Raza, Gulraiz Hussain, Fakhar Nazir, Muhammad Zeeshan, Zeeshan Ashraf, and Fida Hussain.

PMC vs HIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Shafi (2 matches, 18 runs)

K Shafi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Khalid is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Sultan (1 match, 19 runs, 3 wickets)

F Nazir and A Sultan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Nisar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Ali (2 matches, 10 runs, 6 wickets)

A Abdullah and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Armghan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Zeeshan (2 matches, 14 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Asghar and M Zeeshan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Ul Haq is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PMC vs HIS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial knock in today's match. He has already smashed 10 runs and picked up six wickets in the last two matches.

M Zeeshan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Zeeshan as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 14 runs and scalped four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PMC vs HIS, Match 9 & 10

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points A Ali 10 runs and 6 wickets 227 points M Zeeshan 14 runs and 4 wickets 178 points I Ul Haq 3 wickets 103 points A Abdullah 31 runs and 1 wicket 91 points M Armghan 6 runs and 1 wicket 64 points

Pak Montcada Royals vs Hira Sabadell Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pak Montcada Royals vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Pak Montcada Royals vs Hira Sabadell Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: K Shafi, B Khalid

Batters: H Nisar, F Nazir, Q Nabeel

All-rounders: A Abdullah, A Ali, M Armghan

Bowlers: J Asghar, M Zeeshan, I Ul Haq

Pak Montcada Royals vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Pak Montcada Royals vs Hira Sabadell Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Khalid

Batters: H Aitaaz, F Nazir, A Sultan

All-rounders: A Abdullah, A Ali, M Armghan

Bowlers: J Asghar, M Zeeshan, I Ul Haq, Z Ashraf

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 5078 votes