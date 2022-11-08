PMC vs HIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 9

Pak Montcada (PMC) will be up against Hira Sabadell (HIS) in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PMC vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy prediction

Pak Montcada are seventh in the Group A points table, having lost as many as two matches. They lost their last match against the Bangladesh Kings by nine wickets. Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, have also lost two in two and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Both teams will be eager to win this match and register their first win of the season.

PMC vs HIS Match Details

The ninth match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 9 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PMC vs HIS, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 9

Date and Time: 9th November, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

PMC vs HIS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to have some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 109 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 109

Average second innings score: 83

PMC vs HIS Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Pak Montcada: L-L

Hira Sabadell: L-L

PMC vs HIS probable playing 11s for today’s match

PMC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PMC Probable Playing 11

MD Umar Waqas (C), Muhammad Armghan Khan, Kashif Shafi (WK), Hamayun Shafi, Mohsin Ali, Jehanzaib Asghar, Ghulam Sabar, Ameer Khan, Junaid Ali, Muhammad Naeem, Hamza Nisar

HIS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

HIS Probable Playing 11

Ikram UI Haq (C), Abid Ali, Bakhtiar Khalid (WK), Shanawar Shahzad, Qaiser Nabeel, Muhammad Amir Raza, Gulraiz Hussain, Fakhar Nazir, Muhammad Zeeshan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Fida Hussain

PMC vs HIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Kashif Shafi (2 matches, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Kashif hasn't performed as per the expectation in this ongoing season, scoring only 18 runs in his two outings. He is a quality batter who will be looking forward to coming back stronger in this upcoming match.

Top Batter pick

Hamayun Shafi (2 matches, 38 runs, Strike Rate: 180.95)

Hamayun has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of close to 181 in two matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Pak Montcada this ongoing season.

Top All-rounder pick

Muhammad Armghan Khan (2 matches, 6 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 75.00 and Economy Rate: 6.00)

Armghan Khan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. In two matches, he has scored six runs at a strike rate of 75 and picked up a wicket as well.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Zeeshan (2 matches, 14 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 140.00 and Economy Rate: 9.00)

Zeeshan has bowled pretty well in this ongoing season, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 and also scoring 14 runs at a strike rate of 140. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

PMC vs HIS match captain and vice-captain choices

Abid Ali

Abid Ali is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in this ongoing season. In two matches, he has scalped six wickets, including his best figures of 4/25.

Ameer Khan

Ameer Khan has scored 31 runs at an outstanding strike of 206+ and also picked up one valuable wicket in two matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PMC vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abid Ali: 10 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches

Muhammad Zeeshan: 14 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

Ikram UI Haq: 3 wickets in 2 matches

Ameer Khan: 31 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Hamayun Shafi: 38 runs in 2 matches

PMC vs HIS match expert tips

Ikram UI Haq

Ikram UI Haq has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 9.00. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

PMC vs HIS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

PMC vs HIS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Wicketkeepers: Kashif Shafi

Batters: Hamza Nisar, Qaiser Nabeel, Hamayun Shafi

All-rounders: Muhammad Armghan Khan, MD Umar Waqas, Abid Ali, Ameer Khan

Bowlers: Ikram UI Haq, Muhammad Zeeshan, Junaid Ali

PMC vs HIS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

PMC vs HIS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Wicketkeeper: Kashif Shafi

Batters: Fakhar Nazir, Qaiser Nabeel, Hamayun Shafi

All-rounders: Muhammad Armghan Khan, MD Umar Waqas, Abid Ali, Ameer Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Zeeshan, Junaid Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf

