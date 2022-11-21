PMC vs MIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 50

Pak Montcada (PMC) will lock horns with Men in Blue (MIB) in the 50th game of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on November 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about PMC vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Pak have won eight of their 12 games and are second in the Group A points table. They won their last game against Falco by 48 runs. Men in Blue, meanwhile, have won only four of their ten games and are languishing at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last match against Hira Sabadell by 23 runs.

PMC vs MIB Match Details

The 50th game of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday (November 21) at 01:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: PMC vs MIB, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 50

Date and Time: November 21, 2022; 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

PMC vs MIB Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is a good batting pitch, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are seen troubling the batters due to the double-paced nature of the pitch, and spinners can be a handful too. The last three games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 115

Average second innings score: 118

PMC vs MIB Form Guide (Previous Matches)

PMC: W-W-W-L-W

MIB: L-L-L-L-W

PMC vs MIB probable playing XIs for today’s match

PMC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

PMC Probable Playing XI

Hamza Saleem Dar, Hamayun Shafi, Ameer Khan, Kashif Shafi, Arif Majeed, Hamza Nisar, Rauf Zaman, Khalid Hussain, MD Umar Waqas, Muhammad Naeem, Raja Adeel

MIB Injury/Team News

No major injury update

MIB Probable Playing XI

Shankar Kaligatla, Surya Balu, Snehith Reddy, Sanjeev Tiwari, Prasanna Jathan, Ram Kranthi, Sourabh Tiwari, Abhishek Borikar, Pratik Shah, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar

PMC vs MIB Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kashif Shafi (12 matches, 318 runs, Strike Rate: 214.86)

Apart from being a fabulous wicketkeeper, Shafi has been in red-hot form with the bat. He has smashed 318 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 214.86.

Top Batter Pick

Snehith Reddy (10 matches, 300 runs & 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 227.27 & Economy Rate: 12.56)

Reddy, though labelled as a batter, has performed with both and ball. He has amassed 300 runs and picked up eight wickets in ten games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hamza Saleem Dar (10 matches, 342 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 247.82 and Economy Rate: 12.51)

Dar has been finishing and winning games with his incredible hitting. He has scored 342 runs and scalped seven wickets in ten games.

Top Bowler Pick

Adeel Raja (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.75)

Raja has played only four games but has made his impression. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 10.75

PMC vs MIB match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Hamza Saleem Dar

He has been in blistering form this season with both bat and ball. Dar has scored 342 runs and scalped seven wickets in ten games.

Snehith Reddy

Reddy has scored 300 runs and picked up eight wickets in ten games. He could be a good captaincy pick in your fantasy team.

Five Must-pick players with stats for PMC vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kashif Shafi 318 runs in 12 matches

Snehith Reddy 300 runs and 8 wickets in 10 matches

Hamza Saleem Dar 342 runs and 7 wickets in 10 matches

Adeel Raja 5 wickets in 4 matches

Ameer Abdullah Khan 198 runs and 8 wickets in 11 matches

PMC vs MIB Match Expert Tips

Hamza Saleem Dar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this PMC vs MIB match, click here.

PMC vs MIB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 50, Head-to-Head League

PMC vs MIB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

PMC vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kashif Shafi, Naresh Kumar

Batters: Arif Majeed, Snehith Reddy, Surya Balu, Hamayun Shafi

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem Dar, Ameer Abdullah Khan

Bowlers: Adeel Raja, Abhishek Borikar, Pratik Shah

PMC vs MIB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 50, Grand League

PMC vs MIB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

PMC vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kashif Shafi, Naresh Kumar

Batters: Snehith Reddy, Surya Balu, Hamayun Shafi

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem Dar, Ameer Abdullah Khan, Amit Kumar Bedaka

Bowlers: Adeel Raja, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar

