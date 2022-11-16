PMC vs PIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 34

The 34th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Pak Montcada Royals (PMC) squaring off against Pak I Care (PIC) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PMC vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Pak Montcada Royals have won five of their last eight matches and will be looking to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Pak I Care, on the other hand, have won six of their last eight matches.

The Pak Montcada Royals will give it their all to win the match, but Pak I Care are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PMC vs PIC Match Details

The 34th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 16 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PMC vs PIC, Match 34

Date and Time: November 16, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between the Bangladesh Kings and Hira Sabadell, where a total of 242 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

PMC vs PIC Form Guide

PMC - Won 5 of their last 8 games

PIC - Won 6 of their last 8 games

PMC vs PIC Probable Playing XI

PMC Playing XI

No injury updates

Hamza Saleem Dar, Kashif Shafi (wk), Muhammad Armghan Khan, MD Umar Waqas ©, Hamayun Shafi, Khalid Hussain, Ibrar Hussain, Muhammad Naeem, Ameer Khan, Hamza Nisar, Jehanzaib Asghar

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Asjad Butt, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Sami Ullah, Khurram Shahzad, Shehroz Ahmed ©, Muhammad Mohtshim, Muhammad Kamran, Atif Muhammad, Zain Ali, Ali Ahmed, Moazzam Rafique

PMC vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ihsan

M Ihsan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Shafi is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Butt

A Butt and S Ullah are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Nisar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Saleem Dar

H Saleem Dar and S Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Armghan Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Kamran

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Kamran and A Muhammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Asghar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PMC vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices

H Saleem Dar

H Saleem Dar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has already earned 674 points in the last eight matches.

M Armghan Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Shafi as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already gained 493 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for PMC vs PIC, Match 34

H Saleem Dar

M Armghan Khan

M Kamran

M Ihsan

S Ahmed

Pak Montcada Royals vs Pak I Care Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pak Montcada Royals vs Pak I Care Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ihsan

Batters: A Butt, S Ullah, H Nisar

All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, S Ahmed, A Abdullah, M Armghan Khan

Bowlers: M Kamran, A Muhammad, J Asghar

Pak Montcada Royals vs Pak I Care Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ihsan

Batters: A Butt, S Ullah, H Aitzaz

All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, S Ahmed, A Abdullah, M Armghan Khan

Bowlers: M Kamran, A Muhammad, J Asghar

