PN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Match 11

Papua New Guinea Women (PN-W) will take on Thailand Women (TL-W) in match 11 at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 on Wednesday, September 21, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and the pitch report.

Thailand Women had a great start to the season as they have won one of their last two games. Papua New Guinea Women, too, have won one of their last two games and will be curious to continue with their dominating performance.

Papua New Guinea Women will try their best to win the match, but Thailand Women are a relatively better team. Thailand Women are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

PN-W vs TL-W Match Details

Match 11 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 will be played on September 21 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 8.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PN-W vs TL-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: September 21, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between USA Women and Ireland Women, where a total of 183 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PN-W vs TL-W Form Guide

PN-W - L W

TL-W - W L

PN-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XI

PN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Brenda Tau (wk), Tanya Ruma, Naoani Vare, Sibona Jimmy, Kaia Arua (c), Pauke Siaka, Hollan Doriga, Ravina Oa, Mairi Tom, Vicky Araa, and Isabel Toua Sharma.

TL-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, and Thipatcha Putthawong.

PN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Koncharoenkai (2 matches, 81 runs)

N Koncharoenkai, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

T Ruma (2 matches, 78 runs)

N Chantam and T Ruma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Arua is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

C Sutthiruang (2 matches, 26 runs, 1 wicket)

C Sutthiruang and S Tippoch are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Kanoh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Boochatham (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Oa and N Boochatham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. O Kamchomphu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PN-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Sutthiruang

C Sutthiruang is one of the best all-rounders in the Thailand Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is the best captaincy pick for today's match. She has already smashed 26 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

R Oa

R Oa is one of the best bowler picks in the Papua New Guinea Women's squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already picked up two wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PN-W vs TL-W, Match 11

Players Player Stats Fantasy Points N Chantam 40 runs 71 points T Ruma 78 runs 111 points N Boochatham 3 wickets 99 points C Sutthiruang 26 runs and 1 wicket 83 points R Oa 2 wickets 101 points

Papua New Guinea Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Papua New Guinea Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Papua New Guinea Women vs Thailand Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: T Ruma, K Arua, N Chaiwai

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, S Jimmy, R Kanoh

Bowlers: N Boochatham, R Oa, V Araa, O Kamchomphu

Papua New Guinea Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Papua New Guinea Women vs Thailand Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: T Ruma, K Arua, N Chaiwai

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, S Jimmy, S Tippoch

Bowlers: N Boochatham, R Oa, V Araa, O Kamchomphu

