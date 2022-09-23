PN-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, 5th Place Play-off 2nd Semi-Final

Papua New Guinea Women (PN-W) will take on USA Women (USA-W) in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 5th Place Play-off 2nd Semi-Final match at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 23).

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PN-W vs USA-W Dream11 prediction for today's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 game.

The USA Women had a bad tournament, losing all three games. A trio of experienced players, Geetika Kodali, Snigdha Paul, and Bhumika Bhadriraju, failed to deliver as expected, leading to the team's defeat.

Papua New Guinea Women, on the other hand, have had a disappointing season, winning only one of their three games. They will look to end their season on a high note with Ravina Oa and Kaia Arua on their roster.

PN-W vs USA-W, Match Details

The 5th Place Play-off 2nd Semi-Final match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 between Papua New Guinea Women and USA Women will take place on September 23 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

The game is set to commence at 08.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PN-W vs USA-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

Date & Time: September 23, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: FanCode

PN-W vs USA-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Tolerance Oval has generally favored batters, with bowlers finding it difficult to stop batters on this track. Chasing will be preferred, as the average score at the venue is 131 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 131

Average 2nd innings score: 118

PN-W vs USA-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Papua New Guinea Women: LWL

USA Women: LLL

PN-W vs USA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Papua New Guinea Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Papua New Guinea Women Probable Playing XI

Sibona Jimmy, Naoani Vare, Tanya Ruma, Brenda Tau (wk), Kaia Arua (c), Pauke Siaka, Hollan Doriga, Ravina Oa, Isabel Toua, Vicky Araa, Geua Tom.

USA Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

USA Women Probable Playing XI

Sindhu Sriharsha (c&wk), Anika Kolan, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Lisa Ramjit, Snigdha Paul, Taranum Chopra, Disha Dhingra, Mahika Kandanala.

PN-W vs USA-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sindhu Sriharsha (104 runs in three matches, Average: 52.00)

Sindhu is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who has been a standout batter for her team. She has scored 104 runs at an exceptional average of 52.00 in three games.

Top Batter Pick

Tanya Ruma (113 runs in three matches, Average: 37.66)

Ruma has impressed with her batting at the top of the order and is the tournament's second-leading run scorer. She has scored 113 runs at an average of 37.66 in three games and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Snigdha Paul (4 runs & two wickets in three matches)

Paul is an excellent all-rounder who is yet to live up to expectations, scoring only four runs and taking two wickets. Given her experience and ability, Paul could be an important addition to your PN-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Vicky Araa (Six wickets in three matches; Average: 10.00)

Araa is PN-W's leading wicket-taker in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 with six wickets at an average of 10.00 in just three matches. She is a must-have for your fantasy team.

PN-W vs USA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravina Oa

Ravina has looked in good form in the tournament and could be a captaincy pick for your fantasy team. She has picked up two wickets in three games at an average of 14.67.

Isabel Toua

Toua was exceptional with the ball against Thailand Women in the previous game. taking two wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 1.25. She has good pace and control, making her an excellent choice for your fantasy team.

PN-W vs USA-W match expert tips

Kaia Arua has been a crucial player for her team. She has scored nine runs and taken three wickets in three games while managing to stay economical. Arua could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

PN-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PN-W vs USA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sindhu Sriharsha

Batters: Kaia Arua, Tanya Ruma, Disha Dhingra

All-Rounders: Snigdha Paul, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Sibona Jimmy

Bowlers: Ravina Oa, Isabel Toua, Vicky Araa, Bhumika Bhadriraju

PN-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PN-W vs USA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sindhu Sriharsha, Brenda Tau

Batters: Kaia Arua, Tanya Ruma, Naoani Vare

All-Rounders: Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Sibona Jimmy

Bowlers: Ravina Oa, Geetika Kodali, Vicky Araa, Bhumika Bhadriraju

