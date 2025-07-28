PNC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for World Championship of Legends 2025, Match 14

The 14th match of the World Championship of Legends 2025 will see Pakistan Champions (PNC) square off against Australia Champions (AAC) at Grace Road in Leicester on Tuesday, July 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PNC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Pakistan Champions have won three of their last four matches. They won their last match against the West Indies Champions by 49 runs. Australia Champions, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match to the South Africa Champions by 95 runs.

Both teams will look to win today's match and reach the pole position in the points table.

PNC vs AAC Match Details

The 14th match of the World Championship of Legends 2025 will be played on July 29 at Grace Road in Leicester. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

PNC vs AAC, 14th Match

Date and Time: 29th July, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road in Leicester is balanced, with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than the spinners.

PNC vs AAC Form Guide

PNC - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

AAC - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

PNC vs AAC Probable Playing XI

PNC Playing XI

Ad

No injury updates

Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz

AAC Playing XI

No injury updates

Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Darcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve O'Keefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle

PNC vs AAC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ad

K Akmal

K Akmal is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 138 runs in the last three matches. B Dunk is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

C Lynn

C Lynn and S Marsh are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. C Lynn is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 106 runs in the last three matches of the season. S Khan is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

M Hafeez

D Christian and M Hafeez are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Hafeez will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 85 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches. A Yamin is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

P Siddle

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Tanvir and P Siddle. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. P Siddle is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 6 wickets and smashed 19 runs in the last three matches. B Lee is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

PNC vs AAC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hafeez

M Hafeez is one of the most crucial picks from Pakistan Champions, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 85 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

C Lynn

C Lynn is one of the best picks from the Australia Champions squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 106 runs in the last three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for PNC vs AAC, 14th Match

C Lynn

M Hafeez

A Yamin

D Christian

D Short

Pakistan Champions vs Australia Champions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan Champions vs Australia Champions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Dunk, K Akmal

Ad

Batters: S Marsh, C Lynn

All-rounders: D Christian, D Short, M Hafeez, A Yamin, S Malik

Bowlers: P Siddle, S Tanvir

Pakistan Champions vs Australia Champions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Akmal

Ad

Batters: C Ferguson, C Lynn

All-rounders: D Christian, D Short, M Hafeez, A Yamin, S Malik, B Cutting

Bowlers: P Siddle, S Tanvir

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️