PNG-U19 vs FJ-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier OD match – June 12, 2023

Papua New Guinea U19 (PNG-U19) and Fiji U19 (FJ-U19) are set to lock horns in the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier OD on Monday, June 12. The Cazalys Oval in Darwin, Australia will host the contest.

PNG have been preparing hard for the tournament by training under former New Zealand Test cricketer Hamish Bennett. The team will be captained by former Barramundis skipper Jack Vare.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PNG-U19 vs FJ-U19 game:

#3 Nao Tau (PNG-U19) – 9 credits

Nao Tau is a handy cricketer and fantasy users should not leave him out of their teams for the PNG-U19 vs FJ-U19 match. Tau is already a part of the starting XI as announced by Cricket PNG last month, showing that the team trusts him to perform. Whether or not Tau lives up to the expectations remains to be seen.

#2 Dauncey Tom (PNG-U19) – 8.5 credits

Dauncy Tom is also a part of the starting XI announced by PNG Cricket for the upcoming tournament. The youngster is a popular cricketer in the Papua New Guinea cricket fraternity and is expected to play a big part in the event. Fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the PNG-U19 vs FJ-U19 match.

#1 Aluend Robson Boge (PNG-U19) – 8 credits

Aluend Robson Boge is another cricketer fantasy users should not think of leaving out from their teams for the upcoming PNG-U19 vs FJ-U19 match. He is a handy player, both with bat and ball. He needs to deliver big time for his team to go deep in the tournament.

