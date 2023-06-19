PNG-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 18

The 18th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Papua New Guinea Under 19 (PNG-U19) squaring off against Japan Under 19 (JPN-U19) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Monday, June 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PNG-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Papua New Guinea Under 19 have won two of their last four matches. Japan Under 19, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in three of their last four matches.

Papua New Guinea Under 19 have done well, but Japan Under 19 are expected to win this exciting encounter.

PNG-U19 vs JPN-U19 Match Details

The 18th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 18 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG-U19 vs JPN-U19, Match 18

Date and Time: 19th June 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Papua New Guinea Under 19 and New Zealand Under 19, where a total of 347 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

PNG-U19 vs JPN-U19 Form Guide

PNG-U19 - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

JPN-U19 - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

PNG-U19 vs JPN-U19 Probable Playing XI

PNG-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Aluend Robson Boge, Gaba Frank, Nelson Pate (wk), Tau Trevor Griffin ©, Dauncey Tom, James Frank Momo, Suvenia Sean Tau, Anthony Tamarua David, Methuselah William, Razmi Stanley Bau, Ware Robin

JPN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Chihaya Arakawa, Aditya Phadke, Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Nikhil Pol, Kiefer Lake (c), Nihar Parmar, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Kazuma Stafford, Aarav Tiwari, Hirotake Kakinuma, Daniel Panckhurst

PNG-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Pate

N Pate is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Arakawa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Lake

K Lake and K Hardgrave are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Pol played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Hiratsuka

J Frank and S Hiratsuka are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Stafford is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Tamarua

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Robin and A Tamarua. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sean is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PNG-U19 vs JPN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

K Lake

K Lake will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 423 points in the last four matches of the season.

J Frank

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Frank as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 379 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for PNG-U19 vs JPN-U19, Match 18

K Lake

K Hardgrave

J Frank

N Pol

K Stafford

Papua New Guinea Under 19 vs Japan Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Papua New Guinea Under 19 vs Japan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pate

Batters: D Tom, K Hardgrave, K Lake (c), N Pol

All-rounders: S Hiratsuka, K Stafford, J Frank (vc)

Bowlers: A Tamarua, W Robin, S Sean

Papua New Guinea Under 19 vs Japan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pate

Batters: D Tom, K Hardgrave (vc), K Lake (c), N Pol

All-rounders: S Hiratsuka, K Stafford, J Frank, T Trevor

Bowlers: A Tamarua, S Sean

