PNG-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 21

The 21st game of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Papua New Guinea Under 19 (PNG-U19) square off against Vanuatu Under 19 (VAN-U19) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Wednesday (June 21).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PNG-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report. PNG have won two of their last five games, while Vanuatu are winless in five. Vanuatu ill give it their all to win the game, but PNG should prevail.

PNG-U19 vs VAN-U19 Match Details

The 21st game of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 21 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin at 7:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PNG-U19 vs VAN-U19, Match 21

Date and Time: June 21, 2023; 7:00 am IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here between Indonesia and New Zealand saw 452 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

PNG-U19 vs VAN-U19 Form Guide

PNG-U19 - Won two of their last five games

VAN-U19 - Won none of their last five games

PNG-U19 vs VAN-U19 Probable Playing XIs

PNG-U19

No injury update

Aluend Robson Boge, Gaba Frank, Nelson Pate (wk), Tau Trevor Griffin (C), Dauncey Tom, James Frank Momo, Suvenia Sean Tau, Guba Martin Taboa, Razmi Stanley Bau, Anthony Tamarua David, Ware Robin

VAN-U19

No injury update

Curran Tor William Kendrick (C), Sahlin Meltetake, Roderick Lekai, Raymondo Lekai (wk), Steve Wilkinson Sandy, Shay Narai, Cazzavio Yawoi, Graemila Fakao, Josh Andrew Molivakoro, Seru Vatoko, Walley Mansale

PNG-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Pate

Pate is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. R Lekai is another good pick.

Batters

D Tom

R Lekai and Tom are the two best batter picks. C Tor Williams played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Narai

J Frank and Narai are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Stanley is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Andrew

The top bowler picks are A Tamarua and Andrew. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Sean is another good pick.

PNG-U19 vs VAN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

J Andrew

Andrew bats in the middle order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 351 points in the last five games.

S Narai

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Narai the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 457 points in the last five games.

Five must-picks for PNG-U19 vs VAN-U19, Match 21

S Narai

J Andrew

J Frank

S Sean

D Tom

Papua New Guinea Under 19 vs Vanuatu Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Papua New Guinea Under 19 vs Vanuatu Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Pate

Batters: D Tom, C Tor Williams, R Lekai

All-rounders: S Narai, J Frank, R Stanley

Bowlers: J Andrew, S Sean, W Robin, A Tamarua

