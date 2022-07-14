PNG vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 10

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on Hong Kong (HK) in the 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on Thursday, July 14.

Papua New Guinea beat Uganda by eight wickets in their last match. Another win here will help them qualify for the next stage. Hong Kong, meanwhile, lost their last game against the Netherlands by seven wickets.

PNG vs HK Probable Playing 11 Today

PNG XI

Simon Atai, Hila Vare, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Charles Amini, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea, Riley Hekure.

HK XI

Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshed, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Aftab Hussain, Scott McKechnie, Adit Gorawara.

Match Details

PNG vs HK, T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 14th July, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The Bulawayo Athletic Club is known to be a balanced one. While the pacers will enjoy plenty of support with the new ball, the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s PNG vs HK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Ali has failed to get going in the last two matches and will be looking to play a big knock today.

Batter

A Vala has been phenomenal with the bat, scoring 99 runs in two matches. He played a fantastic 93-run knock at a strike rate of 197.87 against Uganda.

All-rounders

A Khan is a brilliant all-rounder who has scored 15 runs and picked up four wickets so far. He could prove to be a solid multiplier pick for your PNG vs HK Dream11 fantasy team.

C Amini has scored 21 runs and taken four wickets in two matches.

Bowler

E Khan has claimed three wickets in two matches and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in PNG vs HK Dream11 prediction team

A Khan (HK) – 169 points

C Amini (PNG) – 151 points

A Vala (PNG) – 141 points

E Khan (HK) – 123 points

S Kamea (PNG) – 101 points

Important stats for PNG vs HK Dream11 prediction team

A Khan: 15 runs and 4 wickets

C Amini: 21 runs and 4 wickets

A Vala: 99 runs

E Khan: 3 wickets

S Kamea: 3 wickets

PNG vs HK Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B)

PNG vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Ali, S Atai, A Vala, N Khan, K Shah, A Khan, C Amini, N Vanua, E Khan, S Kamea, M Ghazanfar.

Captain: A Khan. Vice-captain: C Amini.

PNG vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ali, A Vala, S Bau, N Khan, A Khan, C Amini, N Vanua, E Khan, S Kamea, M Ghazanfar, R Hekure.

Captain: A Vala. Vice-captain: E Khan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far