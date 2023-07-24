PNG vs JPN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 WC EAP Regional Final, Match 6

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will square off against Japan (JPN) in the sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 WC EAP Regional final at Amini Park in Port Moresby on Tuesday, July 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 6.

Papua New Guinea and Japan have been fantastic in the tournament so far. Both nations have already racked up two wins from as many matches that they have played. Papua New Guinea are on top of the table with four points, while Japan are in second place with the same number of points but with a lower net run rate.

Papua New Guinea beat the Philippines by 117 runs in their last match, while Japan got the better of Vanuatu by 21 runs.

PNG vs JPN Match Details, Match 6

The sixth match of ICC Men's T20 WC EAP Regional Final will be played on July 25 at the Amini Park in Port Moresby. The match is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs JPN, ICC Men's T20 WC EAP Regional Final, Match 6

Date and Time: July 25, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

PNG vs JPN Pitch Report

The track has been balanced and it has provided equal support to both batters and bowlers. Spinners could prove to be handy on this wicket.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 132.5

Average second innings score: 85.75

PNG vs JPN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Papua New Guinea: W-W

Japan: W-W

PNG vs JPN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Papua New Guinea Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Papua New Guinea Probable Playing 11

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Jack Garden, John Kariko, Alei Nao, and Kabua Morea.

Japan Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Japan Probable Playing 11

Alex Patmore (wk), Lachlan Lake, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Supun Nawarathna (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Ibrahim Takahashi, Reo Sakurano, Declan Mccomb, Makoto Taniyama, Piyush Kumbhare, and Ryan Drake.

PNG vs JPN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Doriga (2 matches, 40 runs, Strike Rate: 121.21)

K Doriga is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 40 runs in two matches and has a strike rate of 121.21.

Top Batter pick

H Hiri (2 matches, 46 runs and 2 wickets)

H Hiri is the leading run-scorer for his side with 46 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 170.37. Hiri has also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.50.

Top All-rounder pick

I Takahashi (2 matches, 51 runs and 1 wicket)

I Takahashi is the second-highest scorer for Japan with 51 runs at a strike rate of 154.55. He has also managed to pick up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

J Kariko (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 1.75)

J Kariko has picked up four wickets in two matches so far. He has an outrageously strong economy rate of 1.75.

PNG vs JPN match captain and vice-captain choices

K Morea

K Morea is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has scalped five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 2.71 and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your PNG vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

C Amini

C Amini has also been brilliant with the ball in hand. He has picked up four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 2.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PNG vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Morea 5 wickets 201 points C Amini 4 wickets 152 points J Kariko 4 wickets 152 points H Hiri 46 runs and 2 wickets 137 points K Kadowaki-Fleming 125 runs 95 points

PNG vs JPN match expert tips

K Morea has been in strong form with the ball in hand. He will be an excellent captaincy candidate for your PNG vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

PNG vs JPN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

PNG vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Doriga

Batters: H Hiri, K Kadowaki-Fleming, T Ura

All-rounders: C Amini, I Takahashi, A Vala, R Sakurano-Thomas

Bowlers: K Morea, J Kariko, P Kumbhare

PNG vs JPN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

PNG vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Doriga

Batters: H Hiri, K Kadowaki-Fleming, T Ura

All-rounders: C Amini, I Takahashi, A Vala, S Ravichandran

Bowlers: K Morea, J Kariko, R Drake