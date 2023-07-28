PNG vs JPN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Regional Final

The 12th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Regional Final will see Papua New Guinea (PNG) go up against Japan (JPN) at the Amini Park, Papua New Guinea on Saturday (July 29).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs JPN Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

PNG have won their four games and are atop the points table. They won their last match against Philippines by 100 runs. Japan, meanwhile, won three of their five games and are second in the standings. They lost their last outing against Vanuatu by five wickets.

PNG vs JPN Match Details

The 12th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Regional Final will be played on July 29 at the Amini Park, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: PNG vs JPN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Regional Final, Match 12

Date and Time: July 29, 2023; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

PNG vs JPN Pitch Report

The track at the Amini Park Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 96.

PNG vs JPN Form Guide (Last Match)

Papua New Guinea: W

Japan: L

PNG vs JPN probable playing XIs for today’s match

PNG Injury/Team News

No major injury update

PNG Probable Playing XI

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Jack Garden, John Kariko, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea

JPN Injury/Team News

No major injury update

JPN Probable Playing XI

Alex Patmore (wk), Lachlan Lake, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Supun Nawarathna (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Ibrahim Takahashi, Reo Sakurano, Declan Mccomb, Makoto Taniyama, Piyush Kumbhare, Ryan Drake

PNG vs JPN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kiplin Doriga (4 matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 124.39)

Doriga has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 124.39 in four games. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps, making him the best wicketkeeper pick.

Top Batter pick

Tony Ura (5 matches, 135 runs , Strike Rate: 136.36)

Ura is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock. He has scored 135 runs in five games at a strike rate of 136.36.

Top All-rounder pick

Charles Amini (5 matches, 101 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 134.67 and Economy Rate: 3.80)

Amini could provide you with crucial points with bat and ball in this match. He has scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 134.67 in five games and scalped six wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Norman Vanua (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.67)

Vanua is expected to make a valuable contribution. He has taken six wickets in four games at an economy rate of 5.67.

PNG vs JPN match captain and vice-captain choices

Charles Amini

Amini is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband, as he's a terrific player who's expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 101 runs and scalped six wickets in five games.

Norman Vanua

Vanua can bowl economical spells and chip away with wickets at regular intervals, too. He has garnered six wickets in four games at an economy rate of 5.67.

Five must-picks with players stats for PNG vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Charles Amini 101 runs and 6 wickets in 5 games

John Kariko 8 wickets in 5 games

Assad Vala 165 runs in 5 games

Hiri Hiri 93 runs and 3 wickets in 5 games

Tony Ura 135 runs in 5 games

PNG vs JPN Match Expert Tips

Charles Amini has been in ruthless form with both bat and ball.

PNG vs JPN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Head-to-Head League

PNG vs JPN Dream11 Prediction

PNG vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kiplin Doriga

Batters: Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura

All-rounders: Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Reo Sakurano, Ibrahim Takahashi

Bowlers: Norman Vanua, John Kariko, Piyush Kumbhare

PNG vs JPN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Grand League

PNG vs JPN Dream11 Prediction

PNG vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kiplin Doriga

Batters: Tony Ura, Kendel Kadowaki Fleming

All-rounders: Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Reo Sakurano, Ibrahim Takahashi, Declan Suzuki

Bowlers: Norman Vanua, John Kariko