PNG vs MSA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s CDU Men's Top End T20 Series match – August 1, 2023

The third game of the 2023 CDU Men's Top End T20 Series will be played between Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Melbourne Stars Academy (MSA) on Tuesday, August 1. The clash will take place at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

As per the league structure, as many as six teams will compete in a total of 16 matches across eight days. Marrara Cricket Ground, Gardens Oval, and TIO Stadium are among the three venues that will host CDU Men’s Top End T20 Series 2023 matches.

As we look ahead, let us look at the top 3 players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your PNG vs MSA Dream11 match.

#3 Kiplin Doriga (PNG) - 7.5 credits

Kiplin Doriga is a highly capable wicketkeeper-batter from Papua New Guinea who is quite handy with his glovework skills. He has the highest individual score of 46* in T20 cricket and has a strike rate hovering below the 110 mark. In his six-year-long T20 career, Kiplin has effected 20 catches and two stumpings.

Kiplin can certainly improve his numbers as time progresses. He is someone worth featuring in your PNG vs MSA Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Tom Fraser Rogers (MSA) - 8.5 credits

Tom Fraser has made some substantial contributions in the 2023 Big Bash League edition. He averages 25.42 and has the best individual score of 51* in this format. Besides his strike rate is at a formidable high of 123.

Tom has a long way to go in his career. With the form he is in, he should be one of your top contenders to feature in your PNG vs MSA Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Sam Harper (MSA) - 9 credits

Sam Harper has previously been a part of the Australia U19 squad and performed exceptionally well while he was a part of it. He averages 21.86 in T20 cricket and has a strike rate of just a shade under 140. In addition, the youngster has notched up 10 swashbuckling half-centuries in this format.

Harper has the appetite to score more runs and should definitely feature in your PNG vs MSA Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

