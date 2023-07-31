PNG vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for CDU Men's Top End Series 2023, Match 3

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on Melbourne Stars Academy (MSA) in the third match of the CDU Men's Top End Series 2023 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs MSA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match in the tournament for both teams. They will look to start on a winning note and gain an early advantage in the tournament.

PNG vs MSA Match Details

The third match of the CDU Men's Top End Series 2023 will be played on August 1 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The match will commence at 9.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PNG vs MSA, Match 3, CDU Men's Top End Series 2023

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday; 9.00 am IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

PNG vs MSA Probable Playing XIs

PNG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PNG Probable Playing XI

K Doriga, A Vala, H Hiri, T Ura, C Amini, S Bau, R Hekure, J Kariko, K Morea, N Vanua, and S Kamea.

MSA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MSA Probable Playing XI

S Harper, T Fraser Rogers, C Kellaway, H Dixon, H Kannan, Arjun Nair, S Elliot, X Crone, W Parker, T O'Donnell, and H Bajwa.

PNG vs MSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Simon Harper

Simon Harper is a stable top-order batter. He can steady the progress and bat for a long time for his team. Harper looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter - Tom Fraser Rogers

Tom Fraser Roger is a top-order batter who scores runs on a consistent basis. He can also deliver a couple of overs if required and might also give you points with a wicket or two.

All-rounder - Sam Elliot

Sam Elliot is a good bowler who likes to persist with his line and length. Elliot might also turn out to be handy with the bat.

Bowler - Kabua Morea

Kabua Morea is one of those PNG players who might leave an impact in this match. He is a wicket-taking bowler and his presence will provide you with chances to take a lead over others.

PNG vs MSA match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Elliot

With the conditions available for playing, Sam Elliot looks like a good choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match. He will get assistance while bowling and might also come in handy with the bat picking up points in both innings of the match.

Tom Fraser Rogers

Tom Fraser Rogers is a top-order batter and more than a handy bowler. So, Rogers provides you with a chance to pick up a large number of points and maximise them in both innings.

Five Must-Picks for PNG vs MSA, Match 3

Simon Harper

Tom Fraser Rogers

Sam Elliot

Assad Vala

Kabua Morea

PNG vs MSA Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Marrara Cricket Ground will be good for bowling, especially at the beginning of the match. Seamers and middle-order batters will be good choices for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

PNG vs MSA Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Simon Harper

Batters: Assad Vala, Tom Fraser Rogers

All-rounders: C Amini, Arjun Nair, Sam Elliot, R Mark

Bowlers: Kabua Morea, X Crone, W Parker, J Kariko

PNG vs MSA Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

