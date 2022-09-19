PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 107

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on Namibia (NAM) in the 107th match of the CWC League-2 One-Day at Amini Park in Port Moresby on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Papua New Guinea are rock-bottom of the points table, having won only two out of their 22 matches. They defeated the United States of America by 26 runs in their last match.
Namibia, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings, winning 11 out of their 20 matches. They defeated the United States of America by 68 runs in their last match.
PNG vs NAM Match Details
The 107th match of the CWC League-2 One-Day will be played on September 20 at the Amini Park in Port Moresby. The match is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PNG vs NAM, CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 107
Date and Time: 20th September, 2022, 5:30 pm IST
Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby
PNG vs NAM Pitch Report
The track at the Amini Park is a bowling-friendly surface that will primarily assist the pacers. The initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, so the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. All of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by sides batting first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 3
Matches won by bowling first: 0
Average first innings score: 213
Average second innings score: 156
PNG vs NAM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Papua New Guinea: W-T-L-L-L
Namibia: W-W-W-L-W
PNG vs NAM probable playing 11s for today’s match
PNG Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
PNG Probable Playing 11
Simon Atai (WK), Assad Vala (C), Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Damien Ravu, Semo Kamea
NAM Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
NAM Probable Playing 11
Lohan Louwrens (WK), Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jonathan Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard
PNG vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Lohan Louwrens (7 matches, 156 runs, Strike Rate: 53.79)
Louwrens is a promising wicket-keeper batter who could play a key role for Namibia on Tuesday. He has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 53.79 in seven matches.
Top Batter pick
Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (18 matches, 728 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 79.38 and Economy Rate: 4.51)
Erasmus has scored 728 runs at a strike rate of 79.38 in 18 matches, while also scalping six wickets. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder pick
Assad Vala (22 matches, 855 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 67.53 and Economy Rate: 3.82)
Vala is the leading run-scorer for Papua New Guinea with 855 runs at a strike rate of 67.53 in 22 games. He has also scalped 18 wickets.
Top Bowler pick
Norman Vanua (22 matches, 314 runs and 17 wickets, Strike Rate: 66.95 and Economy Rate: 5.37)
Vanua will lead Papua New Guinea's bowling attack on Tuesday. He has scalped 17 wickets at an economy rate of 5.37 in 22 matches, while also scoring 314 runs.
PNG vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices
Jan Frylinck
Frylinck should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team as he can contribute points from both ends. He has scored 369 runs and also picked up 25 wickets in 20 matches.
Chad Soper
Soper can be a brilliant utility pick for your fantasy team for Tuesday's game. He has scored 365 runs and also struck 25 wickets in 21 outings for Papua New Guinea.
5 Must-picks with players stats for PNG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
PNG vs NAM match expert tips
Jan Frylinck could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 107, Head to Head League
PNG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Lohan Louwrens
Batters: Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus
All-rounders: Chad Soper, Assad Vala, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit
Bowlers: Norman Vanua, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann
PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 107, Grand League
PNG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Lohan Louwrens
Batters: Lega Siaka, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Divan la Cock
All-rounders: Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
Bowlers: Norman Vanua, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann