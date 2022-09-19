PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 107

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on Namibia (NAM) in the 107th match of the CWC League-2 One-Day at Amini Park in Port Moresby on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Papua New Guinea are rock-bottom of the points table, having won only two out of their 22 matches. They defeated the United States of America by 26 runs in their last match.

Namibia, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings, winning 11 out of their 20 matches. They defeated the United States of America by 68 runs in their last match.

PNG vs NAM Match Details

The 107th match of the CWC League-2 One-Day will be played on September 20 at the Amini Park in Port Moresby. The match is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs NAM, CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 107

Date and Time: 20th September, 2022, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

PNG vs NAM Pitch Report

The track at the Amini Park is a bowling-friendly surface that will primarily assist the pacers. The initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, so the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. All of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by sides batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 213

Average second innings score: 156

PNG vs NAM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Papua New Guinea: W-T-L-L-L

Namibia: W-W-W-L-W

PNG vs NAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

PNG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PNG Probable Playing 11

Simon Atai (WK), Assad Vala (C), Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Damien Ravu, Semo Kamea

NAM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

NAM Probable Playing 11

Lohan Louwrens (WK), Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jonathan Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Lohan Louwrens (7 matches, 156 runs, Strike Rate: 53.79)

Louwrens is a promising wicket-keeper batter who could play a key role for Namibia on Tuesday. He has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 53.79 in seven matches.

Top Batter pick

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (18 matches, 728 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 79.38 and Economy Rate: 4.51)

Erasmus has scored 728 runs at a strike rate of 79.38 in 18 matches, while also scalping six wickets. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Assad Vala (22 matches, 855 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 67.53 and Economy Rate: 3.82)

Vala is the leading run-scorer for Papua New Guinea with 855 runs at a strike rate of 67.53 in 22 games. He has also scalped 18 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Norman Vanua (22 matches, 314 runs and 17 wickets, Strike Rate: 66.95 and Economy Rate: 5.37)

Vanua will lead Papua New Guinea's bowling attack on Tuesday. He has scalped 17 wickets at an economy rate of 5.37 in 22 matches, while also scoring 314 runs.

PNG vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Jan Frylinck

Frylinck should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team as he can contribute points from both ends. He has scored 369 runs and also picked up 25 wickets in 20 matches.

Chad Soper

Soper can be a brilliant utility pick for your fantasy team for Tuesday's game. He has scored 365 runs and also struck 25 wickets in 21 outings for Papua New Guinea.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PNG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jan Frylinck 369 runs and 25 wickets in 20 matches Chad Soper 365 runs and 25 wickets in 21 matches Assad Vala 855 runs and 18 wickets in 22 matches Bernard Scholtz 82 runs and 27 wickets in 19 matches Norman Vanua 314 runs and 17 wickets in 22 matches

PNG vs NAM match expert tips

Jan Frylinck could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 107, Head to Head League

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction - CWC League-2 One-Day

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lohan Louwrens

Batters: Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: Chad Soper, Assad Vala, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit

Bowlers: Norman Vanua, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 107, Grand League

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction - CWC League-2 One-Day

PNG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lohan Louwrens

Batters: Lega Siaka, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Divan la Cock

All-rounders: Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: Norman Vanua, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann

