PNG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC League 2 Match

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 will see Nepal (NEP) take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

Although Nepal head into the game on the back of a tough loss to the UAE, Sandeep Lamichhane and co. have been fairly consistent over the last few months in white-ball cricket. They will be keen to return to winning ways against an upbeat Papua New Guinea side who won their previous CWC League 2 game against the UAE. With the likes of Assad Vala and Charles Amini in decent form, Papua New Guinea will fancy their chances of a win.

PNG vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Pawan Sarraf, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Bikram Sob

PNG XI

Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Alei Nao, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Simon Atai (wk) and Kabua Morea

Match Details

PNG vs NEP, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 22nd March 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides in Dubai with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. There should be enough swing on offer for the pacers early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making for an interesting phase in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with 240-250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PNG vs NEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tony Ura: Tony Ura is one of Papua New Guinea's better batters, with his ability to take on the pacers in the powerplay being crucial. He did get a start in the previous game against the UAE, making him a fine option for your PNG vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Gynanendra Malla: Gynanendra Malla has blown hot and cold over the last few games, unable to get going in the powerplay overs. However, he is one of Nepal's most experienced batters and has a decent record in this format as well. With Malla being due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: Assad Vala was the star of the show in Papua New Guinea's win against the UAE, scoring a fine fifty in the top order. Apart from Vala's brilliant batting form, he can hold his own with the ball too, making him a must-have in your PNG vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane has been in fine form over the last few games, picking up wickets for fun in the middle overs. He is a constant threat with the ball and with the conditions also playing into his hands, Lamichhane can be backed to take a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in PNG vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Dipendra Singh (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Assad Vala (PNG)

Important stats for PNG vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Sompal Kami - 2/44 vs UAE in the previous ODI match

Assad Vala - 1086 runs in 39 ODI matches, Average: 28.58

Sandeep Lamichhane - 3/32 vs UAE in the previous ODI match

PNG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today

PNG vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ura, G Malla, L Siaka, R Kumar Paudel, S Kami, C Amini, C Soper, A Vala, KC Karan, N Vanua and S Lamichhane.

Captain: A Vala. Vice-captain: G Malla.

PNG vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ura, G Malla, L Siaka, K Bhurtel, S Kami, C Amini, C Soper, A Vala, KC Karan, K Morea and S Lamichhane

Captain: K Bhurtel. Vice-captain: A Vala.

Edited by Samya Majumdar