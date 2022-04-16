PNG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's CWC League 2 One Day, Match 78

Papua New Guinea will take on Oman in the 78th match of the ICC Men's CWC League 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

Oman currently lead the ICC Men's CWC League 2 table. Of the 31 matches that they have played, they have won 18 games, lost 11 while one match has finished without a result.

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, have managed to pick up a single win and have lost 18 of the 19 matches played. Oman will be the favorites to pick up another win here.

PNG vs OMN Probable Playing 11 Today

PNG XI

Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Simon Atai(wk), Alei Nao, K Morea

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi(wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Match Details

PNG vs OMN, ICC Men’s CWC League 2 One Day, Match 78

Date and Time: April 16, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track seems to have gotten slower over the course of the tournament but the Dubai International Stadium is more friendly to batters compared to Sharjah.

Spinners are expected to find assistance on this wicket and a score of 250 could prove to be par here.

Today's PNG vs OMN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Naseem Kushi could prove to be an important player. He scored 29 runs in the last match and will be hoping to have a big impact here.

Batters

J Singh is the highest scorer in the competition and has amassed 906 runs at an average of over 31. He has smashed three centuries so far.

All-rounders

Z Masood is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your PNG vs OMN Dream11 fantasy team. He has chalked up 718 runs at an average of nearly 29.

With 38 wickets to his name, he's also the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

K Ali is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He is the third-highest wicket-taker with 32 scalps. Ali has also slammed 578 runs at an average of 32.11.

Bowlers

B Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with nobody even close to him. He has picked up 64 wickets at an average of 18.50 and has taken three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

Kaleemullah has also done plenty of damage with the ball. He has 30 wickets to his name from 28 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in PNG vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood (OMN) – 1861 points

B Khan (OMN) – 1829 points

K Ali (OMN) – 1335 points

J Singh (OMN) – 1198 points

Kaleemullah (OMN) – 1166 points

Important stats for PNG vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood: 718 runs and 38 wickets

B Khan: 64 wickets

K Ali: 578 runs and 32 wickets

J Singh: 906 runs

Kaleemullah: 30 wickets

PNG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Today

PNG vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Naseem Kushi, J Singh, K Prajapati, L Siaka, Z Maqsood, K Ali, A Vala, N Vanua, B Khan, Kaleemullah, C Soper

Captain: Z Maqsood, Vice-Captain: B Khan

PNG vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Naseem Kushi, J Singh, K Prajapati, L Siaka, Z Maqsood, K Ali, C Amini, B Khan, Kaleemullah, C Soper, K Morea

Captain: J Singh, Vice-Captain: K Ali.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar