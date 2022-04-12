PNG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC World Cup League 2, Match 3

The third match of the ICC World Cup League 2 will see Oman (OMN) lock horns with Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

Neither Oman nor PNG had the best of starts to their campaigns, losing to Scotland. Oman, despite their tough loss, did show glimpses of their ability, with the likes of Jatinder Singh and Bilal Khan impressing. Although they will start as the clear favorites today, Papua New Guinea cannot be taken lightly. Assad Vala and Co. will fancy their chances of an upset, given their recent performances in Nepal. With both teams keen to return to winning ways, a cracking game beckons in Dubai.

PNG vs OMN Probable Playing 11 Today

PNG XI

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Simon Atai (wk), Alei Nao, Semo Kamea

OMN XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan

Match Details

PNG vs OMN, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 3

Date and Time: 12th April 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Dubai with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. Fast bowlers should get some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams preferring to chase upon winning the toss. 250 should be a good total, with the dew factor likely to play a part in the game.

Today’s PNG vs OMN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Simon Atai: Simon Atai hasn't been in the best of form, but he has the ability to score handy runs down the order. Although his counterpart Naseem Khushi had a fruitful outing in the previous game, Atai could be backed to put in a good performance today.

Batter

Jatinder Singh: Star batter Jatinder Singh scored a decent fifty against Scotland in his previous outing, almost guiding Oman to a big win. Jatinder is a good player of both pace and spin and can get quick runs in the powerplay overs as well. With his form holding him in good stead, he is a good addition to your PNG vs OMN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: Assad Vala didn't have the best of outings against Scotland last week, unable to make an impact with his all-round skills. However, Vala is an experienced campaigner who has consistently performed for PNG in both white-ball formats. With the conditions favoring his skill-set, Vala should be a must-have in your PNG vs OMN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bilal Khan: Left-arm pacer Bilal Khan is one of the best bowlers in the Associate Division with a career strike rate of 25.76. The left-armer can swing the new ball both ways and can nail his yorkers consistently in death overs, making him one to watch out for in the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in PNG vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Khan (OMN)

Jatinder Singh (OMN)

Assad Vala (PNG)

Important stats for PNG vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood - 714 runs and 39 wickets in 29 ODI matches

Jatinder Singh - 779 runs in 30 ODI matches, Average: 26.86

Assad Vala - 1201 runs and 34 wickets in 43 ODI matches

PNG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC World Cup League 2)

PNG vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Atai, S Khan, J Singh, T Ura, C Amini, A Vala, Z Maqsood, K Ali, B Khan, C Soper and F Butt.

Captain: J Singh. Vice-captain: Z Maqsood.

PNG vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Atai, K Prajapati, J Singh, T Ura, C Amini, A Vala, Z Maqsood, K Ali, B Khan, S Mamea and Kaleemullah.

Captain: Z Maqsood. Vice-captain: A Vala.

