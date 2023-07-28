PNG vs PHI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will see Papua New Guinea (PNG) squaring off against Philippines (PHI) at the Amini Park in Port Moresby on Friday, July 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs PHI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Papua New Guinea have won all of their last four matches of the season. Philippines, on the other hand, have a solitary victory in one of four appearances.

Ahead of this game, Papua New Guinea are certainly favorites due to the form and experience in this format.

PNG vs PHI Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will be played on July 28 at the Amini Park in Port Moresby. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs PHI, Match 10

Date and Time: 28th July 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Japan and Philippines, where a total of 221 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

PNG vs PHI Form Guide

PNG - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

PHI - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

PNG vs PHI Probable Playing XI

PNG Playing XI

No injury updates

Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Assad Vala (c), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, SI Kamea, John Kariko, KV Morea

PHI Playing XI

No injury updates

Hern Isorena, Jordan Alegre, Francis Norman Walsh, S Singh, DC Smith (c), Arshdeep Singh Samra, GR Russ (wk), Jean-Miguel Catapang Podosky, Josef Doctora, Kepler Lukies, Gurbhupinder Singh

PNG vs PHI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Doriga

K Doriga is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Russ is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Bau

S Bau and T Ura are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Hiri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Christopher

D Christopher and C Amini are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Vala is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Lukies

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Lukies and S Kamea. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Vanua is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PNG vs PHI match captain and vice-captain choices

C Amini

C Amini will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 277 points in the last four matches.

D Christopher

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Christopher as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 236 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PNG vs PHI, Match 10

C Amini

D Christopher

K Lukies

N Vanua

A Vala

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Doriga, G Russ

Batters: T Ura, S Bau, L Siaka

All-rounders: C Amini (c), A Vala, D Christopher (vc), J Catapang

Bowlers: K Lukies, N Vanua

Papua New Guinea vs Philippines Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Russ

Batters: H Hiri

All-rounders: C Amini (vc), A Vala, D Christopher (c), J Catapang

Bowlers: K Lukies, N Vanua, J Kariko, L Jacob, S Kamea