PNG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC League 2 One-Day Match

Match 1 of the CWC League 2 One-Day Cup will see Papua New Guinea (PNG) take on Scotland (SCO) at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday.

Scotland come into the tournament on the back of a decent series against Zimbabwe, with Richie Berrington and Mark Watt impressing for them. They will be keen to sustain their form against Papua New Guinea, whose form is a cause for concern. With both teams eyeing a winning start to their campaign, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Al Amerat.

SCO vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Chris Sole and Alasdair Evans

PNG XI

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Damien Ravu and Kabua Morea

Match Details

PNG vs SCO, CWC League-2 One Day 2021

Date and Time: 25th September, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Stadium, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track is expected at the venue, there should be help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batsmen will be wary of movement off the surface and will have to get their eye in before going big. The spinners will also come into play in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240 being par at the venue.

Today’s PNG vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tony Ura: Tony Ura is one of the better batters in the PNG batting unit, with his big-hitting ability being a crucial asset. Although he isn't expected to keep wickets, his batting prowess should give him the nod over Matt Cross.

Batsman

Kyle Coetzer: Kyle Coetzer didn't have the best of series against Zimbabwe, but this is a different format altogether. His experience should serve him well, making him a must-have in your PNG vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: Assad Vala, who is PNG's best bet with the bat, is quite handy with the ball too. He had a couple of good outings against the USA and Nepal, which should hold him in good stead going into this game.

Bowler

Mark Watt: Mark Watt was one of the better performers for Scotland against Zimbabwe, with his accuracy and ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs being highly rated. The pitch should play into his hands, making him a good addition to your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PNG vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Assad Vala (PNG)

Kyle Coetzer (SCO)

Mark Watt (SCO)

Important stats for PNG vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Assad Vala - 806 runs and 27 wickets in 32 ODIs

Richie Berrington - 1849 runs in 79 ODIs, Average: 27.19

Luke Jongwe - 47 wickets in 37 ODIs, Average: 20.62

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ura, C MacLeod, K Coetzer, S Bau, R Berrington, S Sharif, A Vala, C Amini, M Watt, A Evans and D Ravu

Captain: K Coetzer. Vice-captain: A Vala

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ura, G Munsey, K Coetzer, S Bau, R Berrington, S Sharif, A Vala, C Amini, M Watt, A Evans and C Soper

Captain: K Coetzer. Vice-captain: M Watt

Edited by Samya Majumdar