PNG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC League 2 One Day, Match 1

Papua New Guinea will take on Scotland in the first match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

With only one win in 16 league matches, Papua New Guinea are at the bottom of the standings and have to pull up their socks at any cost. They lost their match against Nepal in the previous game and failed to defend a score of 173. Assad Vala and Chad Soper will be the key players for the side.

Meanwhile, Scotland is in the third position in the points table as things stand. They have won seven of their 12 matches and are coming off a win over Papua New Guinea in their last encounter. Hamza Tahir and Kyle Coetzer have been in impressive form for them.

PNG vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

PNG XI

Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Nosaina Pokana, Charles Amini, Simon Atai (wk), Jason Kila, Hiri Hiri, Semo Kamea, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua

SCO XI

Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir.

Match Details

PNG vs SCO, ICC Men’s CWC League 2 One Day, Match 1

Date and Time: 9th April, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track seems to have gotten slower over the course of the tournament but the Dubai International Stadium is more friendly to batters compared to Sharjah. Spinners are expected to find assistance on this wicket and a score of 250 could prove to be par here.

Today’s PNG vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Cross could prove to be an important player. Although he hasn’t been in the best of form over the last three matches, he has already played a knock of 70 runs against Papua New Guinea.

Batters

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has led the way with the bat for his side. He has amassed 496 runs in 11 innings so far.

All-rounders

Assad Vala is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has chalked up 684 runs at an average of 41.40.

Bowlers

Chad Soper has done a great job with the ball and has been impressive with his bowling strategies. He has taken 18 wickets in 15 matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in PNG vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Chad Soper (PNG) – 651 points

Assad Vala (PNG) – 562 points

Kyle Coetzer (SCO) – 363 points

Norman Vanua (PNG) – 346 points

Matthew Cross (SCO) – 321 points

Important stats for PNG vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Chad Soper: 18 wickets

Assad Vala: 681 runs

Kyle Coetzer: 496 runs

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Cross, Kyle Coetzer, Richard Berrington, George Munsey, Assad Vala, Norman Vanua, Charles Amini, Michael Leask, Chad Soper, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir

Captain: Assad Vala, Vice-Captain: Chad Soper

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Cross, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Richard Berrington, George Munsey, Assad Vala, Norman Vanua, Charles Amini, Michael Leask, Chad Soper, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif

Captain: Richard Berrington, Vice-Captain: Michael Leask

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee