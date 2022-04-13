PNG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC World Cup League 2, Match 4

The fourth match of the ICC World Cup League 2 will see Scotland (SCO) lock horns with Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

Scotland has been impressive in the last few games, beating both Oman and their opponents on Wednesday, PNG. The likes of Calum MacLeod and Adrian Neill have come up with valuable contributions and will be keen on sustaining their form. They face a wounded PNG side that has lost both of their games so far and are itching to get back into winning ways. Although they head into this game as the underdogs, PNG has the talent in the roster to spring an upset over Scotland in what promises to be an entertaining game.

PNG vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

PNG XI

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Simon Atai (wk), Alei Nao, Semo Kamea

SCO XI

Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir

Match Details

PNG vs SCO, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 4

Date and Time: 13th April 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with 250-260 being a good total. The pacers will get the new ball to talk early on, keeping the batters on their toes. However, conditions should improve for batting as the match progresses. The spinners will need to vary their pace accordingly to get some purchase off the surface. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with dew likely to play a big role in the latter half of the match.

Today’s PNG vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Cross: Matthew Cross is expected to bat at the top of the order alongside Kyle Coetzer with his ability to shift gears at will being the key. While his form hasn't been great, his experience and lack of worthwhile options in this departments holds him in good stead.

Batter

George Munsey: George Munsey is one of the most destructive batters in the world with his knack of scoring quick runs often serving him well. Although he is likely to bat in the middle-order, Munsey has been in decent form and can also hold his own against the spinners. With the southpaw due for a big one, he is a good addition to your PNG vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: Assad Vala has blown hot and cold in this tournament so far, unable to put in a good performance with both bat and ball. However, Vala is PNG's best player owing to his skill-set, record and experience. With PNG eyeing a big win, Vala's performance in this game holds the key.

Bowler

Mark Watt: Scotland spinner Mark Watt has been decent in the last few games, bowling with the new ball and churning out economical spells. The left-arm spinner has a knack of picking important wickets at the time of need and with the conditions also suiting him, he is a must-have in your PNG vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PNG vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey (SCO)

Charles Amini (PNG)

Assad Vala (PNG)

Important stats for PNG vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Adrian Neill - 3/32 vs Oman in the previous game

George Munsey - 62(74) vs Oman in the previous game

Charles Amini - 59(77) vs Oman in the previous game

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC World Cup League 2)

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cross, K Coezter, C MacLeod, G Munsey, T Ura, C Amini, A Vala, N Vanua, S Sharif, A Nao and M Watt

Captain: C MacLeod, Vice-Captain: C Amini

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, K Coezter, R Berrington, G Munsey, T Ura, C Amini, A Vala, N Vanua, S Sharif, R Hekure and M Watt

Captain: G Munsey, Vice-Captain: A Vala

