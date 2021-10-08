PNG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for UAE Summer T20 Bash, Match 4

Papua New Guinea will take on Scotland in the fourth match of the UAE Summer T20 Bash at the ICC Academy Oval A in Dubai on Friday.

Papua New Guinea come into this series after a disappointing ICC CWC League 2 campaign where they finished bottom. They’ll be playing two T20Is at the Summer Bash. It will be interesting to see whether they perform better in the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, Scotland recently defeated Zimbabwe 2-1 in a series and they’ll also be competing in two T20Is.

PNG vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

PNG XI

Lega Siaka, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Jason Kila/Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana

SCO XI

Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer, Calum Macleod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Hamza Tahir, Chris Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt/Alasdair Evans

Match Details

PNG vs SCO, UAE Summer T20 Bash, Match 4

Date and Time: 8th October, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Oval A, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to get slower as a lot of matches are taking place on this track. A score of 150-160 could prove to be par.

Today’s PNG vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than M Cross in the competition. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers also makes him a convincing choice for your Fantasy Side.

Batters

G Munsey is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. He scored 67 runs off 25 deliveries in the warm-up match against Ireland.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial in the shorter formats of the game and R Berrington has been at the top of his game recently. Not having him as your PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Side multiplier choice might be a big mistake.

A Vala is another great all-round choice who can contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 460 runs in 24 T20I innings at an average of 23. Vala has also picked up 20 wickets.

Bowlers

A Evans’ bowling could prove hard to deal with. He’s in excellent form as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in PNG vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

G Munsey (SCO)

K Coetzer (SCO)

A Vala (PNG)

R Berrington (SCO)

S Sharif (SCO)

Important stats for PNG vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

A Vala: 460 runs and 20 wickets in T20s

G Munsey: 1051 runs in T20s

K Coetzer: 1396 runs and 5 wickets in T20s

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cross, G Munsey, L Siaka, C MacLeod, K Coetzer, A Vala, S Sharif, R Berrington, C Soper, A Evans, N Pokana

Captain: R Berrington, Vice-Captain: A Vala

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, G Munsey, L Siaka, K Coetzer, A Vala, C Amini, S Sharif, R Berrington, C Soper, A Evans, N Pokana

Captain: G Munsey, Vice-Captain: S Sharif

Edited by Diptanil Roy