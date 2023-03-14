PNG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CWC League 2 One Day Match

Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will lock horns in a CWC League 2 One Day Match at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday, March 15.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PNG vs UAE Dream11 prediction.

PNG have blown hot and cold over the last few weeks, with the likes of Charles Amini and Assad Vala standing out for them. While they come into the game on the back of a tough loss to Nepal, PNG have a resourceful squad to fall back on and get back into winning ways.

They face a depleted UAE side who are on a run of four consecutive losses in this format. Regardless of their form, UAE will start as the favorites owing to a superior batting unit.

With both sides keen on the two points on offer, a cracker of a contest beckons in Kirtipur.

PNG vs UAE Match Details

PNG and UAE will square off in a CWC League 2 One Day Match at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs UAE, CWC League-2 One Day

Date and Time: 15th March 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

PNG vs UAE probable playing 11s for today’s match

PNG injury/team news

No injury concerns for PNG.

PNG probable playing 11

Kiplin Doriga (wk), Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare, Kabua Morea and Semo Kamea.

UAE injury/team news

No injury concerns for UAE.

UAE probable playing 11

Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Waseem Muhammad (c), Afzal Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ashwanth Chidambaram (wk), Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan.

PNG vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind (37 matches, 1017 runs, Average: 29.06)

Vriitya Aravind has had a decent start to his ODI career, scoring 1017 runs in 37 matches. He has six scores of fifty or more in 37 innings and has a knack for scoring big runs.

With Aravind due for a big score at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your PNG vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sese Bau (52 matches, 1015 runs, Average: 20.71)

Sese Bau is an experienced campaigner, scoring 1015 runs in 52 matches. Although he has gotten off to starts in the last few matches, Bau has not been able to convert starts into big runs.

But given his experience, Bau could be backed to have a good outing as part of your PNG vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Charles Amini (41 matches, 845 runs, 31 wickets)

Charles Amini is one of PNG's best players with 845 runs and 31 wickets in 41 matches. Amini has five fifties and picks up a wicket every 50 balls, holding him in good stead.

With Amini capable of winning games singlehandedly with both the bat and ball, he is a must-have in your PNG vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Karthik Meiyappan (16 matches, 22 wickets, Average: 24.45)

Karthik Meiyappan is a promising spinner who has 22 wickets in 16 matches in his ODI career. Although Meiyappan boasts an average of 22.46, he has blown hot and cold of late.

With the conditions likely to suit spin, Meiyappan could be a fine pick for your PNG vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

PNG vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Assad Vala

Assad Vala is the UAE's best batter in this format with 1732 runs at an average of nearly 30. He has ten scores of fifty or more to his name and can hold his own with the ball as well.

With Vala bound to have a say with both the bat and ball, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your PNG vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Waseem Muhammad

Waseem Muhammad is one of the most explosive batters in the world and is known for his big-hitting abilities. However, he is averaging only 17.72 with the bat in this format. He has not been in the best of forms of late but is well and truly capable of overturning his form.

Given his batting potential, Waseem is a viable captaincy pick for your PNG vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PNG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Assad Vala 20(31) in the previous match Chad Soper 1/30 in the previous match Afzal Khan 29(33) in the previous match Zahoor Khan 2/35 in the previous match Rohan Mustafa 2/61 in the previous match

PNG vs UAE match expert tips for CWC League-2 One Day

Aayan Afzal Khan has been the UAE's best player of late, impressing with both the bat and ball. His last outing in the League 2 saw him score 29 runs and pick up a couple of wickets with the ball against Nepal.

With the conditions playing into his hands, Aayan Afzal Khan could be a brilliant addition to your PNG vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

PNG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PNG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Kiplin Doriga, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Sese Bau, Waseem Muhammad (c)

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Assad Vala (vc), Aayan Khan Afzal

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan

PNG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PNG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind (c)

Batters: Sese Bau, Waseem Muhammad, Hiri Hiri

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Charles Amini, Assad Vala (vc), Aayan Khan Afzal

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Norman Vanua, Junaid Siddique

Poll : 0 votes